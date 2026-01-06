5 Celebrity Facelifts: The Next Generation Preservation Deep Plane Becoming Top Discussion

"Today's public figures want results that look effortless, not operated. Preservation facelift surgery allows us to restore youthful structure while maintaining each person's unique identity, creating results that are virtually undetectable even under constant public scrutiny." Post this

Celebrities controlling their image more than ever before: Next-generation Facelifts have evolved dramatically.

In the old days, it was more obvious to identify the effects of surgical facelifts due to the traditional horizontal skin tightening, and the results were tight and unnatural. However, celebrities are often in the news for having the wrong facelift results. Some celebrities whose facelift gone wrong, and the fame become curse due to frozen look, named Meg Ryan, Lara Flynn Boyle, Tara Reid, Sharon Osbourne, Mickey Rourke, Wayne Newton, and many more in the list of botched facelift results due to the wrong combo of procedures, lack of expertise in the surgeon's hands, the outdated technique, as well as underestimating what additional procedures can be required to complement the results. When Botox or fillers stop working in certain areas, such as the eyes or cheeks, the answer to address undereye hollowness, sunken cheeks, or the gaunt appearance resulting from buccal fat removal is a facelift combined with a neck lift.

Thus, a deep understanding and thorough knowledge of modern facelifts is as important as achieving the utmost natural results possible.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE HAD FACELIFTS

Nicole Kidman

She underwent a series of cosmetic procedures for facial rejuvenation, including upper and lower blepharoplasty with possible ptosis repair, brow lift (a frequent combination), cheek fillers, and a mini facelift. Her jawline looks improved and well-maintained, making it a perfect example of a successful facelift. At the age of 55, she underwent a deep-plane facelift, with her midface lifted. Moreover, the tail of her eyebrows is elevated, a telltale sign of a concurrent temporal brow lift.

Anne Hathaway

In her recent look at the Ralph Lauren American luxury Fashion Show, she looks so beautiful, refined, and tight, with a smooth jawline and her hair pulled back. Although the 43-year-old actress has not publicly confirmed undergoing a surgical facelift, a facial plastic surgeon can identify telltale signs of an endoscopic facelift by examining the incision sites. Of course, she does not have any incision marks in front of the ear or behind the tragus and into the hairline. But if you look closely at any of her pictures with her hair pulled back, you can see an incision line right along the temporal hairline. So, many plastic surgeons believe she may have had an endoscopic approach, which avoids having any incisions in front of the ear or around the ear itself.

Chalene Johnson

The 56-year-old fitness expert, author, and American entrepreneur has been so vocal about the facelift journey that she has shared it step by step on her podcast, "The Chalene Show". In the words of Chalene Johnson, it is so awkward when you feel young, strong, and beautiful inside, but your face in the mirror notifies you are aging, getting older. I chose a surgical facelift, neck lift, and upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) to look like my younger self again, and the day I saw the transformation results, I could not be happier to agree that facial rejuvenation procedures should be called "age-affirming" surgery when you want to look like you feel. Now she beautifully maintains her youthful self and, through her transformation stories, motivates others to be more like you think, not what others expect of you. I feel incredible when someone says you look beautiful without makeup, and I frankly confirm this is all a facelift, she added with a smile, saying, "Don't make me bust a stitch."

Caroline Stanbury

The 49-year-old British businesswoman and reality TV star publicly confirmed that the fillers and Botox she began getting at the age of 26 were not achieving her desired look. She has chosen a facelift and looks just refreshed. Caroline says there is no point in denying cosmetic procedures.

Kris Jenner

These days, everyone is talking about Kris Jenner's transformed look, thanks to her sharp jaw-to-neck transition. Back in 2011, she admitted to having her first facelift and preferred modern surgical rejuvenation when she was dealing with a softened jawline and mild neck laxity. And, so the preservation facelift combined with neck lift can significantly help achieve the drastic transformation because oftentimes neck work requires deep to the platysma muscle, involving deep plane neck lift in which excess skin is removed, platysma muscles are repositioned and tightened, as well as unwanted fat is eliminated to restore a youthful neck contour and jawline definition.

What is a Preservation Deep Plane Facelift: Why is it Trending?

Dr. Kevin Sadati a celebrity plastic surgeon based in Newport Beach California has developed a new technique called preservation deep plane facelift, also known as the preservation facelift, is an advanced, most refined version of the deep plane facelift technique that restores a youthful appearance with less trauma and downtime, giving the most natural results that are hard to detect. The preservation lift works on the deeper facial tissues (muscles, ligaments) beneath the skin without compromising vital connections, fat pads, or skin attachments, leading to less trauma, a faster recovery, reduced swelling, and minimized other post-op discomforts. The big advantage of the preservation lift is its natural-looking, long-lasting results, as it focuses on lifting and repositioning the deeper supporting layers (SMAS) rather than just the skin, giving results that look natural, not fake or overdone. Dr. Sadati is frequently invited to present at leading national and international plastic surgery meetings, where he shares the evolution of his signature technique with peers from around the world. Surgeons routinely travel to his clinic to observe the procedure firsthand and study its nuances directly from its originator. His work has been published in several of the field's most respected Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Journals, reinforcing his standing as a thought leader in modern facial rejuvenation.

Developed through years of surgical refinement and clinical experience, this innovative preservation facelift is performed under twilight sedation, eliminating the need for general anesthesia while prioritizing patient safety and comfort. The approach represents a meaningful shift in facelift surgery, focusing on anatomical preservation, reduced surgical trauma, and results that appear natural rather than operated. As adoption grows internationally, the technique is widely regarded as a forward-looking model for achieving durable, elegant rejuvenation with a smoother recovery.

1. It gently supports the facial features at their origins, by releasing the retaining ligament of the SMAS, therefore preserving the integrity of the soft tissues that maintain the face's natural shape and movements.

2. It minimizes skin dissection, avoiding the overpulled effect and preventing damage to blood vessels and nerves, while minimizing trauma for optimal results and a speedy recovery.

3. The approach of repositioning deep structures beneath the skin corrects aging from the core, restoring youthful volume and contour.

4. The procedure is performed under local anaesthesia with twilight sedation, which significantly reduces the risks associated with general anesthesia.

5. Excess skin is trimmed with minimal undermining, resulting in well-hidden scars.

6. Avoids "overdone" or "windblown" look.

7. It elevates the cheeks, defines the jawline, and smooths the neck contour.

Why Preservation Lift for Natural, Undetectable Results?

Facelifting combined with Neck Lift is an essential part of modern facial Rejuvenation Surgery

A preservation facelift helps lift the midface, lower face, and neck. Dr. Sadati carefully releases the deeper facial tissues as a single unit while preserving structural harmony, fat pads, and skin attachments, then lifts it vertically for the most aesthetic outcomes without placing tension on the skin. The procedure includes a neck lift, which is often necessary to achieve the desired overall rejuvenation. Combining neck lift with preservation lift helps address aging in the lower face and neck simultaneously, leading to holistic rejuvenation, better jawline contouring, and smoother transitions that look like a "true you", not "operated on".

Less Tension on the Skin: Avoid a stretched, unnatural appearance

The next-generation preservation lift works within deeper tissue planes. It respects the natural attachments between facial layers, aiming to provide the most rejuvenated, natural-looking results without excessive tightness or changes in expression.

Adding Natural Volume: Fat Transfer Surgery

Traditional facelifts lifted the skin but did little to restore lost volume, leading to a hollow appearance. However, the next-generation facelift involves natural fat transfer for comprehensive rejuvenation.

Natural fat transfer usually enhances the results of a preservation lift, in which fat is transferred from one part of the body, typically the abdomen or flanks, to the treatment areas, working as a long-lasting filler that can last for many years. But it can be customized to the individual.

The Most undetectable Results: Well-hidden scars

The preservation facelift is designed to contour facial appearance in alignment with the underlying anatomy, repositioning tissues in a more vertical direction that mimics natural aging reversal rather than pulling the skin sideways. The preservation lift involves small, discreet incisions strategically placed, such as within the hairline or the natural creases around the ear. In addition, there is minimal post-op swelling and a more gradual return to normal appearance, leading to better, faster healing of the incisions, which fade over time and become virtually imperceptible.

