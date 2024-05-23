5 delightfully stylish new boutique hotels now open in Palm Springs

"Palm Springs is known for its unique and diverse boutique hotel experiences and these beautiful properties certainly continue that tradition," says Michael Green, chair of Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels and co-owner of the Triangle Inn Palm Springs. Post this

"We're delighted to have these exciting new hotels in our community," says Michael Green, chair of Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels and co-owner of the Triangle Inn Palm Springs. "Palm Springs is known for its unique and diverse boutique hotel experiences and these beautiful properties certainly continue that tradition."

The Velvet Rope's nine rooms each have their own fabulous theme, many taking inspiration from Old Hollywood. The Lavender Suite is an ode to Elizabeth Taylor, while the Honeymoon Suite evokes the spirit of Elvis and Graceland, with peacock-stained glass and touches of blue velvet. The Velvet Rope is also home to Bar Valerie, a cozy space to grab a cocktail and enjoy a night of live music.

Filled with original works of art, the Jazz Hotel is a sophisticated 12-room mid-century modern property. Decorated in black and white, its name isn't a nod to the musical genre, but rather the owner's sweet pup, Jazz (as a bonus, the hotel is also dog-friendly). Guests love sitting outside around the central pool, taking in the gorgeous view of the San Jacinto Mountains.

The 10-room Yara Hotel is described as "Tulum meets the Mediterranean," with custom furnishings and tile work. This serene property boasts a heated saltwater pool, cabanas and daybeds, poolside bar serving craft cocktails and natural wines, a workspace lounge, and outdoor fire pits, with a complimentary breakfast bar set up every morning.

Spread across four buildings, the sleek Blackhaus is great for buyouts, with accommodation for up to 40 people. The light-filled rooms are appointed with comfortable bedding, flatscreen televisions and small private patios, and guests can gather around the pool, enjoy a game of bocce ball, and end the night sitting around the outdoor fireplace.

Formerly known as The Andalusian Court, The Lucille Palm Springs reopened after going through a beautiful re-imagination. Favorite amenities, including private outdoor jacuzzi tubs and fully stocked kitchenettes, have been upgraded, and the hotel's bungalows and suites now include luxurious king-sized pillow-top mattresses, Frette linens, Samsung 43" Frame Art televisions, Nespresso coffee machines, and custom lavender-scented toiletries. The Lucille is named after a famous former guest, Lucille Ball.

ABOUT PALM SPRINGS PREFERRED SMALL HOTELS

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels is an association of independently owned boutique hotels, which are an essential part of this desert resort town's uncommon culture and economy. From quirky to charming, mid-century modern to clothing-optional, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has got your stay. Follow the fun on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Media Contact

Kimberli Munkres, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels, 1 9094358622, [email protected], https://www.palmspringspreferredsmallhotels.com/

SOURCE Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels