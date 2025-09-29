5 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Listed in 2025 Upstate New York Super Lawyers

Five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office are recognized on the 2025 Upstate New York Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists.

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP'sAlbany office are recognized on the 2025 Upstate New York Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists. Of these, three are recognized on the Super Lawyers list and two are on the Rising Stars list. In addition, Shareholder Henry M. Greenberg was ranked in the Top 25: Hudson Valley Super Lawyers, 2025.

According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection process is multiphased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Upstate New York Super Lawyers list include:

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Upstate New York Super Lawyers Rising Stars list include:

