5 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2024 BTI Client Service All-Stars

Five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in the 2024 edition of BTI Client Service All-Stars by the BTI Consulting Group.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in the 2024 edition of BTI Client Service All-Stars by the BTI Consulting Group. BTI states that the selection for the BTI Client Service All-Stars 2024 is done by leading decision makers who identify a small number of attorneys providing exceptional client service. This selection is based on 300 in-depth, independent interviews, conducted between May 2023 and February 2024, with top legal decision makers at the world's most demanding clients.

According to BTI Consulting Group, "This is the hardest – and most meaningful – ranking and recognition in the world. No one gets on this list unless a top legal decision maker recognizes them, without prompt or suggestion, along with a good reason why. No law firm or attorney can pay, influence, or refer themselves in. Attorneys only get on this list by outperforming everyone else."

Included on the list this year are Michelle D. Gambino, shareholder in the Commercial Litigation and Real Estate Litigation practices in the firm's Northern Virginia Office; Karin E. Ross, of counsel in the Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice in the Denver office; Jeff E. Scott, general counsel in the Los Angeles office; Peter S. Wahby, shareholder in the Litigation and Financial Services Litigation practices in the Dallas office; and David A. Zetoony, co-chair of the U.S. Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice in the Denver office.

Gambino is a highly regarded, fiercely competitive litigator, known as a pit-bull to her adversaries. She has tried cases to verdict all over the country and is typically called in to assist clients in "bet the company" types of matters. Gambino has secured some of the largest verdicts in the country and has also helped clients avoid damage claims in the hundreds of millions of dollars. A tireless advocate for her clients, she focuses on highly-publicized litigation matters involving fraud, government contracts, statutory violations, antitrust, mass tort, breach of contract, business conspiracy, privacy, Uniform Commercial Code disputes, generalized torts and/or employment litigation.

Ross focuses her practice on data privacy, cybersecurity, and technology transactions. She counsels a diverse array of clients from startups to Fortune 500 companies in both local and global markets. She works closely with clients on designing and implementing data privacy and security compliance programs and helps clients understand and comply with the complex patchwork of existing and emerging state, federal, and international data privacy laws and regulations. Ross regularly counsels clients on the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020, the Colorado Privacy Act, the Connecticut Data Privacy Act, the Utah Consumer Privacy Act, the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, the Gramm Leach Bliley Act, and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Her experience spans a range of industries including consumer goods, medical technology, financial services, e-commerce, and restaurants.

Scott serves as Greenberg Traurig's general counsel. He is a nationally recognized trial lawyer with substantial experience acting as lead trial counsel for many cases before judges, jurors, and arbitrators. He represents clients in major litigation in a wide variety of areas, including media and entertainment, intellectual property, class action, unfair competition, commercial contract disputes, and business torts. His clients include some of the nation's largest companies.

Wahby partners with his clients to develop and implement creative strategies across a broad range of disputes in venues across the country. While some disputes are best resolved with a quick, negotiated agreement, others may require a full adjudication on the merits, or further relief through the appellate courts. Whatever the need, Wahby works to develop a value-based approach to ensure that his clients' business goals are being aggressively pursued while their costs are predictable and controlled. With proven judgment, based on his first-chair trial experience and clerkship at the Supreme Court of Texas, he works with his clients to assess how to practically pursue their objectives while maintaining a responsive dialogue throughout the relationship.

Zetoony focuses on helping businesses navigate data privacy and cyber security laws from a practical standpoint. He has helped hundreds of companies establish and maintain ongoing privacy and security programs and has defended corporate privacy and security practices in investigations initiated by the Federal Trade Commission, and other data privacy and security regulatory agencies around the world, as well as in class action litigation.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

