5 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2025 BTI Client Service All-Stars

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized as 2025 BTI Client Service All-Stars in a new report from The BTI Consulting Group. The report is based on unprompted, confidential feedback from 350 interviews with chief legal officers and general counsel at Fortune 1000 companies and large organizations.

The BTI Client Service All-Stars report "is the gold standard for law firms and corporate counsel alike to identify the attorneys delivering truly superior client service," according to The BTI Consulting Group. "The 2025 BTI Client All-Stars are embedded in client decision-making, understand business and operating context, bring new ideas clients haven't seen before, operate in compressed time frames, and offer practicality in time to matter."

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are included in the 2025 BTI Client Service All-Stars alongside their primary practice areas:

Feldman, co-chair of the firm's global Trademark & Brand Management Group and an adjunct law school professor, creates bespoke domestic and international brand management strategies, crafts licensing and transactional frameworks for the commercialization of trademarks and copyrights, and resolves trademark, copyright, domain-name, and publicity rights controversies. His approach in helping clients achieve their trademark and brand management goals focuses on defining a unique win for each project and rolling up his sleeves, relentlessly pursuing the outcome.

Fraser is a commercial litigator with experience in all phases of litigation in federal and state courts, and in arbitration and mediation, with a principal focus on complex matters. He is experienced in managing cases at the trial court level, including all aspects of discovery, motion practice, and trial. Fraser strives to be a reliable resource who is available and responsive to clients, helping alleviate the stress that litigation can place on their companies, and ensuring there are no surprises.

McCarthy has a diverse public finance, corporate, and securities practice. His debt advisory practice is focused on advising creditors on strategies for restructuring both municipal and corporate high-yield and distressed debt in a non-bankruptcy setting through remediation, workouts, and liability management exercises, often working closely with bankruptcy advisors. In working with clients, McCarthy believes in zealous dedication to get the job done, consistency and integrity across matters and situations, candor and frankness, and showing respect for their work and who they are, big or small.

Person serves as the co-lead of the firm's California Wage & Hour Taskforce. He focuses his practice on representing employers in wage and hour, wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination, retaliation, trade secret misappropriation, non-competition, non-solicitation, and whistleblower claims. Person prioritizes understanding each client's unique objectives and values and tailoring strategies to address their goals and concerns before helping them navigate risks. He aims to build a collaborative service provider relationship, helping ensure that his recommendations are aligned with what matters most to the client—providing guidance that is responsive to their individual needs.

Sullivan, co-managing shareholder of the Westchester County office, has wide-ranging trial and regulatory experience in the broker-dealer and investment arenas. He focuses his practice on representing financial institutions and individuals in securities enforcement and regulatory matters, complex commercial litigation, securities litigation and arbitration, internal corporate investigations and broker-dealer compliance issues. Sullivan believes that being a trusted advisor for his clients means listening closely and empathetically to their goals and objectives, developing a deep understanding of their business and legal challenges, offering strategic, proactive counsel, and delivering with excellence, especially when the stakes are highest.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

