5 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Present at IMN's 20th Winter Forum on Commercial Real Estate Fund Investing

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP presented at the IMN 20th Annual Winter Forum on Real Estate Opportunity & Private Fund Investing Jan. 17-19 in Laguna Beach, California. Greenberg Traurig also was a platinum-level sponsor of the event, which focused on the latest trends and issues in commercial real estate and private investment funds.

Michael J. Baum, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice and senior vice president of the firm, moderated the panel "Identifying & Implementing New Technology: ROI, Costs and Resources." The session's topics included the key components of a technology investment strategy and the benefits and risks of investing in technology and partnering with third parties.

Michael H. Davis, co-chair of the firm's Los Angeles Real Estate Practice, moderated the panel "Assessing Distressed Owner Options & Finding Creative Solutions." The panel discussed the options for owners in default, approaching extensions and refinancings, and communicating with lenders.

Gregory A. Fishman, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Los Angeles office, moderated the panel "Investment Strategies in 2024: Sourcing Deals & Targeting Market Dislocation." Among the questions addressed by the panel: What is deal flow currently like? Which investment strategies are you focused on -- core, value-add, or opportunistic –and how do you see this changing over the coming year?

Kemal Hawa, co-chair of the firm's Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group, moderated the panel "The Rise of Digital Infrastructure as the Backbone of the Global Economy." The session's topics included the outlook for data center demand, market fundamentals that make data centers an attractive investment, and the growth of smaller data centers in urban areas close to customers.

Sanford C. Presant, co-chair of the firm's Global Real Estate Funds Practice, moderated the panel "Attracting Capital Through Innovative Fund Structures." The discussion covered current structures and strategies sought by fund sponsors and investors, including debt and preferred equity; open-end vs. closed end funds; and discretionary funds vs. investor approvals in opt-in funds and programmatic joint ventures.

