5 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in Variety's 2024 'Legal Impact Report'

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Daniel H. Black, Jay L. Cooper, Jess Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Mathew S. Rosengart were recognized in Variety's 2024 "Legal Impact Report."

ATLANTA, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Daniel H. Black, Jay L. Cooper, Jess Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Mathew S. Rosengart were recognized in Variety's 2024 "Legal Impact Report."

According to the publication, the annual report shines a spotlight on the foremost legal minds in the entertainment industry, showcasing the accomplishments of top attorneys who are instrumental in navigating the intricacies of Hollywood. Black and Rosengart earn their 11th consecutive feature in Variety's "Legal Impact Report," while Rosenbloum secures his ninth appearance and Rosen marks his fifth inclusion.

Black, vice chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice and chairman of the West Coast Entertainment & Media Practice, has wide-ranging experience as both a private practitioner and lead in-house counsel on major transactions across film studios, television networks, streaming services, and web content producing entities.

Cooper is the founder of Greenberg Traurig's Los Angeles Entertainment Practice and focuses his practice on music industry, motion picture, television, Internet, multimedia, and intellectual property issues.

Rosen is co-chair of the firm's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice and focuses his practice on talent representation, including virtually all facets of transactional entertainment matters in the music, film, television, and new media industries.

Rosenbloum, chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice, is widely regarded as one of the primary architects of the modern digital music business, overseeing and advising on deals that have generated billions of dollars in value for the global music industry.

Rosengart has represented iconic clients in both Hollywood and corporate America. In recently honoring him as one of the Top 200 lawyers in the United States, Forbes stated that "Rosengart brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor." Rosengart was also named Benchmark Litigation's 2024 Entertainment Litigator of the Year.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international, multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Sanders, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 678.553.2225, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP