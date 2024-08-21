5 Greenberg Traurig Boston Attorneys Named 2024 New England Legal Awards Finalists

Five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office have been selected as finalists for ALM | Law.com's 2024 New England Legal Awards.

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office have been selected as finalists for ALM | Law.com's 2024 New England Legal Awards. The finalists are:

The New England Legal Awards celebrates professional excellence in the law in Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Winners will be formally announced and recognized at an awards ceremony Sept. 26 at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston.

"As the Boston office celebrates 25 years of legal excellence, these recognitions illustrate the extraordinary contributions of our attorneys, their dedication to client service and the community, and the continued growth of the Greenberg Traurig Boston office," Dykeman and McCourt said in a joint statement.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

