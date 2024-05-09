5 Greenberg Traurig Women Shareholders Recognized in Lawdragon's '100 Leading Immigration Lawyers'

Five women shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the Lawdragon 2024 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers Guide.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five women shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the Lawdragon 2024 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers Guide. The attorneys are leaders in the firm's Immigration & Compliance Practice.

The guide recognizes the following Greenberg Traurig shareholders:

Lawdragon is a digital media company producing lawyer guides recognizing the most effective lawyers and legal professionals in a wide variety of industries and areas, according to the publication. Founded in 2005, Lawdragon is a women-owned company run by a diverse team of journalists and sales professionals. In the Lawdragon 2024 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers Guide the publisher said that 61% of the attorneys featured are women.

Kalmykov co-chairs the Global Immigration & Compliance Practice at Greenberg Traurig. In this role, she works with employers of all sizes across a variety of industries in understanding and complying with the immigration laws relating to the hiring and retention of foreign talent. Specifically, her practice focuses on supporting clients and advising them on temporary and permanent residency immigration options for multinational executive, business, scientific, and information technology personnel. In addition, her practice provides support to companies in the global transfer of personnel.

Noce co-chairs the Global Immigration & Compliance Practice at Greenberg Traurig. She focuses her practice on U.S. business immigration, compliance, and enforcement actions, as well as global immigration. She represents both large multinational companies and small startups on the full range of employment-based immigration, ranging from permanent residence to nonimmigrant visa categories. Noce has a particular understanding of working with the retail industry and the ever-evolving challenges this industry faces.

Reiff has more than 32 years of experience representing businesses and organizations in the business immigration and compliance field. She is also a business immigration advocate and has long chaired prominent business immigration coalitions. Reiff is co-founder of the firm's Business and Immigration & Compliance Group which she co-led since 1999. She currently chairs the Northern Virginia/Washington, D.C., Immigration & Compliance Practice. Reiff is also co-managing shareholder of the Northern Virginia Office of Greenberg Traurig, a position she has held since 2010.

Rymer focuses her practice on employment-based immigration and compliance. She represents employers of various sizes across all industries, helping them plan and effectuate movement of an international workforce to the United States, as well as with the nuances involved with hiring foreign nationals. She has considerable experience in a wide range of employment-based immigrant and non-immigrant matters, including those involving professionals, managers and executives; educational institutions; artists and entertainers; treaty traders and investors; immigrant investors; and persons of extraordinary ability.

Schoonover focuses her practice on business immigration matters and assists employers in obtaining temporary, nonimmigrant visas for businesspersons, managers and executives, treaty investors and traders, professionals, exchange visitors, students, and crew members working on the Outer Continental Shelf. In addition, she assists in obtaining labor certifications and permanent resident status for professionals, researchers, multinational managers and executives and other priority workers and in obtaining and relinquishing U.S. citizenship.

About Greenberg Traurig's Immigration & Compliance Group: Greenberg Traurig's Immigration & Compliance Group is a multidisciplinary business immigration practice representing businesses, organizations, and individuals from around the world on a wide range of immigration-related matters. The group has achieved international recognition for legal advocacy, results-oriented service, and responsiveness to its clients. The team is composed of active thought leaders who write regularly for Greenberg Traurig's Immigration blogs: Inside Business Immigration and EB-5 Insights.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

