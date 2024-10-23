5 important facts from FSA Store® about newly announced IRS contribution limits for flexible spending accounts (FSAs)

By increasing the FSA contribution limits to keep pace with inflation, the Internal Revenue Service is enabling individuals and families to help protect their health, wellness, and financial wellbeing. Post this

About the new limit: According to the IRS, the limit for FSA employee contributions will increase from $3,200 in 2024 to $3,300 in 2025. In addition to the contribution limit increase, the amount of unused FSA funds that an employer may allow employees to carry over from year to year will also increase. The carryover amount will increase from $640 in 2024 to $660 in 2025 (the carryover max is always 20% of the current FSA contribution limit). The FSA carryover feature is optional for employers. Account holders should check with their benefits department to confirm if this option is available to them.

Five surprising facts about FSA contributions:

1. The $3,300 limit for 2025 applies on a per FSA account basis. If an account holder switches jobs mid-year, they can elect to contribute the full amount at their new employer, regardless of the amount of claims they had incurred at their previous employer.

2. There is only one FSA contribution limit that applies to both individuals and families. This differs from a health savings account (HSA) where there is a separate limit for health plan participation as an individual vs. two-person/family.

3. If two spouses each have access to their own FSA through their respective employers, they could each elect the maximum of $3,300 for a combined household set-aside of $6,600.

4. The FSA limit does not include the optional carryover amount. For example, if an employer offered a carryover of $640 in 2024, an account holder could have a balance of $3,940 in their FSA in 2025 ($3,300 2025 FSA max + $640 2024 FSA carryover).

5. The FSA contribution limits apply only to pre-tax employee contributions. Employers may contribute to an employee's FSA in excess of the employee contribution maximum.

"Individuals and families rely on an FSA to bridge the gaps in their healthcare coverage and to deliver savings throughout the year. By increasing the FSA contribution limits to keep pace with inflation, the Internal Revenue Service is enabling individuals and families to help protect their health, wellness, and financial wellbeing," said Rachel Rouleau, chief compliance officer for Health-E Commerce. "Our mission is to educate consumers about how to use their FSA and to simplify and improve the account experience by delivering a guess-free, guaranteed-eligible shopping experience at FSA Store."

