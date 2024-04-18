For the average US company, GDPR may seem half a world away and irrelevant. However, using GDPR-compliant software offers a win-win situation for US companies. Post this

"For the average US company, GDPR may seem half a world away and irrelevant. However, using GDPR-compliant software offers a win-win situation for US companies," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "5 Important Ways GDPR-compliant Software Helps US Businesses."

Streamlined Compliance and Peace of Mind

"Achieving data compliance can seem like a daunting task. But most privacy regulations share several common elements. Consequently, prioritizing software solutions designed for GDPR compliance will also help business meet regulations such as California's CPRA. Early adoption of privacy practices eases compliance with emerging regulations."

Enhanced Data Security

"GDPR-compliant software prioritizes data security, a core principle of GDPR. This includes robust security features like data encryption and access controls. These safeguards apply not only to the data of EU citizens but also to all of your customer information. In an era marked by costly data breaches, this increased security proves critical."

Improved Data Management and Efficiency

"One hidden benefit of GDPR compliance involves better data management. To comply with GDPR, businesses need clarity around what data they collect, where it lives, and how it is used. GDPR-compliant software typically includes tools for data mapping and inventory."

Market Expansion and Competitive Advantage

"Companies must comply with GDPR if they intend to operate in the EU or handle data of EU citizens. Using GDPR-compliant software from the start eases the path for US businesses to expand their operations into the EU market. Even in the US market, businesses that prioritize data privacy gain a competitive edge over those that treat personal data lightly."

Investing in GDPR-compliant Software Helps US Businesses

Using GDPR-compliant software makes good business sense, introducing efficiencies and best practices that strengthen customer relationships and prepare for future growth. For help in evaluating software options and achieving GDPR compliance, turn to the information governance experts at Messaging Architects.

