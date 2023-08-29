$5 Million in College Scholarships Awarded to High School Juniors Through Horatio Alger State Scholarship Program

The Horatio Alger Association awards college scholarships valued at $10,000 or more through its State Scholarship Program

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of remarkable individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 Horatio Alger State Scholarship. These annual scholarships recognize outstanding students from across the nation who remain committed to pursuing higher education despite facing great personal adversity.

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 to encourage young people to pursue their version of the American Dream. Since the establishment of its scholarship programs in 1984, the Horatio Alger Association has become one of the largest privately funded, need-based scholarship providers in the United States and Canada. Today, through its Members, the Association continues educating students about the economic and personal opportunities afforded them through the two nations' free-enterprise systems. By the 40th anniversary of the Association's scholarship program in 2024, more than $247 million will be awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students.

"Through our State Scholarship program, we provide more than just the financial means for students to further their education. We offer well-rounded support including mentorship and internship opportunities, financial aid counseling, mental health services and more," says James F. Dicke II, chairman of the Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "We are proud to invest in talented and determined students – students we know will make a tremendous impact on their communities and beyond."

"It is a joy to see students across the nation gain access to higher education through Horatio Alger State Scholarships, said Terrence J. Giroux, the executive director of the Association. "For lower-income students, college is often just out of reach, simply because of financial barriers. Providing equal access to higher education ensures every student has the opportunity to pursue their dreams."

The 2024 Horatio Alger State Scholars come from households with an average annual income of $25,514 while maintaining an average GPA of 3.88. Each State Scholarship recipient is awarded $10,000 to apply toward educational costs of the college or university of their choice.

State Scholarships are funded through the generosity of the following individuals and organizations:

Al and Cathy Annexstad ( Minnesota )

) Argyros Family Foundation ( George Argyros Sr. ) ( California )

) ( ) Crown Equipment Corporation, in honor of Horatio Alger Member James F. Dicke II ( Ohio )

) Daniels Fund (R. James Nicholson) (Colorado )

) Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation (, Michigan , Missouri , Montana , Ohio , South Carolina , Texas , Utah , Virginia )

, , , , , , , ) Estate of Dorothy Girard (Florida)

(Florida) Francis T. & Louise T. Nichols Foundation ( Maine , Vermont )

, ) Gibson , Dunn & Crutcher, LLP, in honor of Horatio Alger Association Member Gregory E. Abel ( New York )

, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP, in honor of Horatio Alger Association Member Gregory E. Abel ( ) Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans ( Arizona , Arkansas , Colorado, Connecticut , Idaho , Kansas , Kentucky , Louisiana , Maryland , Minnesota , Mississippi , Nevada , New Jersey , New York , North Dakota , Oklahoma , Washington , West Virginia , Wisconsin )

, , Colorado, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ) Horatio Alger Association Endowment Fund (, Alaska , Arizona , Arkansas , , Colorado, Connecticut , District of Columbia , Florida, Hawaii , Idaho , Indiana , Kansas , Louisiana , Maine , Maryland , Massachusetts , Minnesota , Mississippi , Missouri , Montana , Nevada , New Hampshire , New Jersey , New Mexico , New York , North Carolina , North Dakota , Ohio , Oklahoma , Oregon , Rhode Island , South Carolina , South Dakota , Texas , Utah , Vermont , Virginia , Washington , West Virginia , Wisconsin and Wyoming )

, , , , Colorado, , , Florida, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and ) Horatio Alger Association Members:

James R. Andrews ( Alabama )

( )

The Beale Family Foundation ( Donald R. Beall ) ( California )

) ( )

The Buntrock Foundation ( Dean L. Buntrock ) ( Illinois , South Dakota )

) ( , )

Doris K. Christopher ( Illinois )

( )

James L. Clayton Sr. ( Tennessee )

( )

Terry M. Giles ( Texas )

( )

The Goergen Foundation, Inc. ( Robert Blyth Goergen) (Florida )

)

William E. Greehey & Lauree Bruce Greehey ( Texas )

& ( )

Craig and Kathryn Hall Foundation ( Texas )

)

(Haslam Family Foundation( James A. Haslam II ) ( Tennessee )

) ( )

RD and Joan Dale Hubbard Foundation ( New Mexico )

)

K. Michael Ingram ( Arizona )

( )

Alan B. Miller ( Pennsylvania )

( )

Patrick G. Ryan ( Illinois )

( )

Peter and Julie . Stott Foundation ( Oregon )

)

Chris T. Sullivan Foundation (Florida)



Marcia G. Taylor ( Wyoming )

( )

Lenard B. & Fern Tessler ( New York )

( )

John Weiland ( New Jersey )

)

George A. Weiss Massachusetts)

Liautaud Family Foundation ( Jimmy John Liautaud ) ( Indiana )

) ( ) Lift-a-Life Foundation ( Navid C. Novak ), ( Kentucky )

), ( ) Mrs. Michele Rollins and the Rollins Family, in honor of Horatio Alger Association Member John W. Rollins, Sr. ( Delaware )

and the Rollins Family, in honor of Horatio Alger Association Member John W. Rollins, Sr. ( ) The Anschultz Foundation ( Philipp Anschultz) (Colorado )

) The Brinson Foundation ( Gary P. Brinson ) ( Illinois )

) ( ) The Charles &Hilda Anderson Foundation ( Alabama )

) The Neubauer Family Foundation ( Joseph Neubauer ) ( Pennsylvania )

) ( ) The Lynn and Foster Freiss Family Endowment Stewardship Fund ( Wyoming )

) The O. Wayne Rollins Foundation (Georgia)

Peter Hanlon , in honor of Horatio Alger Association Gregory E. Abel ( New York )

, in honor of Horatio Alger Association Gregory E. Abel ( ) Ronald C. Waranch Foundation ( California , Texas )

, ) Uptake Technologies, in honor of Horatio Alger Association Member Gregory E. Abel ( Illinois )

) Vestas- American Wind Technology, in honor of Horatio Alger Association Member Gregory E. Abel ( Iowa , Oregon )

For more information about the Horatio Alger Association and to see a full listing of its 2023 State Scholars, please click here. Follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2022, the Association awarded more than $18 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to over 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, and provided college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. By the 40th anniversary of the Association's scholarship program in 2024, more than $247 million will be awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

2024 Horatio Alger State Scholars

Alabama: Riley Anderson, AlTerrius Beasley, Craig Davis, Brianna Flores, Mathieu Michell,Theresa Nguyen, Aleigha Poole, Jakaden Preyear

Alaska: Isabelle Carig, Katrina Katoanga

Arizona: Jenna Bogda, Maria Campos, Gweneth Felo, Nicolo Greco, Cristian Jeronimo, Natalie Medrano Mosqueda, Hawa Muya, Ana Vigil Rios, Samantha Young

Arkansas: Emily Alexander, Emily Ashby, Claire Clifton, Kira Forrest-Mock, Hailey Langley, Bianca Thomas, Madi Wood

California: Roberto Adame, Hannah Anderson, Drew Barranco Landa, Miguel Angel, Trinity Cortez-Ansley, Ivan Cruz, Susan Cruz, Kimmy Dang, Scott Eisenberg, Paris Falcon, Isabella Gamble, Priti Garcia, Jonathan Garnica, Antonio Garza, Emily Ha, Kelly Ha, Alex Herrera Martinez, Madison Jackson, Ana Jochola, Avalon Kail, Allyssa Kirkpatrick, Kalina Lee, Leyun Liu, Andy Maldonado, Anasol Martinez-Garcia, Brenda Mendoza, Jesus Michel, Karla Moralez, Noor Muhammad, Brandon Navarrete, Pedro Nevarez, Fatima Olvera, Aniela Patalita, Adoniya Paul, Andrea Perez, Oliver Petersen, Iris Pichardo, Emily Rodriguez, Johnathan Ruiz, Isaiah Sabiniano, Simone Smith, Azra Tabak, Jaquelyn Trovar Diaz, Jazmine Trinh, Jaycee Tyler, Santiago Vega, Vianey Velez, Edward Wang, Radchel Wong, Edgar Zarate, Mandy Zhao

Colorado: Kaitlin Cassell, Analysia Maes, Blair Minnard, Gianna Mirshamsi, Sityena Muzeyen, Maximilian Nacius, Giselle Peneda, Peyton Porter, Alana Tran

Connecticut: Aemun Burhan, Cassandra Burke Mya Byone, Ashlyn Flood, Alona Gunn, Katheryn Regan, Mia Rivera

Delaware: Sultan Darimaz, Vivan Felipe-Lucas, Alexis Hagaman, Elena Tamba

Florida: Aisa Canetti, Aelexys Carley, Amber Carpio, Karla Chavez, Elizabeth De Jesus, Sena Dooley, Raya Feraydooni, Taylor Low, Cristobal Lugardo-Lopez, Carys Martinez, Shekena Mompremier, Jasi-Ann Moore, Ana Paulino Melo, Salma Rabizadeh, Yasmin Ramirez, Christopher Raphael, Xhevia Rolo, Lailyn Valenzuela

Georgia: Jean Absin, Gabrielle Bankston, Marrissa Bastein, Lucas Bauza, Bosquez, Kloie Brewster, Azaria Burts, Taiyana Church, Orit Endalk, Gracy Garcia, Miriam Garcia, Jaylon Garrett, Martin Gonzalez, Sophia Guo, Gutierrez Reyes, Lapidoth Lyola, Nashra Kahn, Gabriela Lowe, Madison Lowrance, Haggith Martinez, Matthew McCrory, Nathan Mercer, Nohemi Neri, Lyric Parrish, Jessie Pitckett, Sheridan Pruitt, Rebeca Reyes, Pauline Sanders, Gracy Wah, Samuel Woldegiorgis, Mireya Yanez, Aaron Yang, Moira Yim

Hawaii: Memphis Savage, Helen Tien Tran

Idaho: Abigail Fitzgerald, Kasey Hendren, Katelyn Kinyon, Jonathan Munoz, Britany Phillips, Kaylee Walker

Illinois: Areen Al-Safarini, Savannah Barnes, Jaretsy Espinosa, Christian Fithian-Moralez, Jaleesa Hamilton, Tyrah Jenkins, Ashley Lamberti, Manuela Maco, Ivan Martinez, Steffini McDowell, Edgar Nava, Tiniah Perkins, Bella Ramirez, Daisy Rodriguez, Alexa Santillan Mondragon, Delaney Sievers, Katlin Tripp

Indiana: Tameen Alfaress, Blake Braden, Breanna Brooks, Maxwell Burton, Kerry Guo, Ethan Huber, Jasmine Iniguez, Ahtziri Pelayo, Jetzabel Rivera-Lopez, Laci Roy

Iowa: Lexi Althieser, Lexie Bingham, Jed Lake, Siomara Luna-Garcia, Olivia Marti, Sydney Schmuecker, Anh Tran, Gabriella Vega

Kansas: Onyx Galarneau, Sofia Garza, Dustin Monroe, Anthony Mosey, Gabbriella Sammon, Anahi Sanchez, Emerson Cardoza

Kentucky: Emerson Cardoza, Rene East, Landan Eirk, Brittany Hamilton, Kaylea Maynard, Amy Roblero-Perez, Zion Scott, Noah Yarbrough

Louisiana: Kennedy Barber, Ryan Beyeaux, Amir Capps, Destin Carlin, Keagan Griffin, Xichen He, Gabriella Nguyen, Estelle Welch

Maine: Colin Dunn, Kayliy Folco, Cassandra Kromer, Hope Nadeau, Destiney Samare

Maryland: Kaitlyn Bassford, Rebeccah Durandis, Joy Gyamfi, Van Le Tran, Steven Liang, Hillary Ojeikere, Opeyemi Oyewusi, Aaeris Pourghassemi, Naomi Tadesse, Brianan Teal, Akiru Udwattage

Massachusetts: Julia Acampora, Cindy Gomez, jamilah Kasozi, Sophia Ngo, Kacie O'Brien, Aisosa Oviasogie, Nateh Claudia Panyere, Abraham Periera, Joshua Rodgriguez Ortiz

Michigan: Christine Balde, Kimberly Barron, Annon Billingsley, Jeniya Coleman, Audrey Cooper, Welles Harrington, Jesse Hartman, Ahmed Jawad, Le'la-Joy Matthews, Sophia Monticelli, Kaylyn Moore, Jorja Napier, Nevaeh Nesbitt, Kaden Pokora, Ava Williams

Minnesota: Kowsar Ahmed, Savanah Chapel, Ariel Fang, Lavendar Lee, Lena Lee, Allaura Mandelbaum, Emmerson McCorquodale, Xiani Medina, Ti Reh, Angie Thao, Jorge Vargas

Mississippi: Ingrid Flores, Kelis Malone, Colby Martin, Hannah Oswalt, Candace Schwartz, Markavia Thompson, Cindy Tran

Missouri: Yuridia Abrego,Karrolynne Brundridge, Bryson Gates, Olivia Goehrig, Reese Grassman, LeAra Hopson, Bailey Hutler, Corey Larry, Leah Schunemeyer, Audrey Staley, Rita Xioa

Montana: Kody Boone, Juliette Cheff, McKenna Hutchinson, Nevica McCarvel, Keanu Ng

Nebraska: Hannah Devlin, BreAnn Warren, Talie Wilson

Nevada: Ar'iel El'ohym, Jacqueline Gabriel-Murcia, Rhiannon O'Dell, Esther Odegbesan, Gabriel Olson

New Hampshire: Ashley Follansbee, Jennifer Guo, Katherine Guo, Natalie Herrera, Ashley Jane, Mackenzie Verdiner

New Jersey: Jessica Ambrosio, Anasia Currie, Kristy Garcia, Imania Mohamed, Catherine Montenegro, Faith Ndichu, Jennifer Pardo, Brialis Phan, Josephine Quezada, Daniella Serdyuk, Christina Tashji, Jaelyn'Miri Tatem, Daniel Youssef

New Mexico: Ramon Enriquez III, Nanabah Largo, Mika Lucero, Samantha Moore, Tiyeisha Rafael, Hannah Watkins

New York: Allen Alverez, Jennifer Aucaquizhpi, Emani Campbell, Tatiana Castillo, Sandy Chi, Shamania Chowdhury, Natalia Cornish, Raana Forgah, Donna Garrafa, Kimberly German, Soliel Hayles, Sunny Huang, Caleb Kinley, Jason Lee, Magaly Mendoza, Pedro Nascimento, Alisha Peralta, tanisha Raina, Ayesha rana, Evan Rapp, Bryanna Smith-Dillio, Jayden Swygert, Matthew Xochitecatl

North Carolina: Jordan Braga, Aiden Bryant, Hannah Campos, Tyler Chen, Sheba Gage, Lillian Grahm, Caleb Hartsell, Lilly Kohout, Kim Lam, Kishawn Pate, Hannah Schmidt, Gabrielle Tracy

North Dakota: Isabella Aaker

Ohio: Layne Becerril-Barrera, Jaden Bridgett, Alayna Crum, Bridgett Eckman, Emma Fugate, Nathaniel Guyton, Ameilia Hay, Kaylee Jakubisin, Ella Joliat, Khina Karki, Jaden Napier, Caroline O'Malley, Synai Peters Hardiman, Autumn Robinson, Hunter Slack, Hannah Souders, Lily Swagerty, Riley Wilson Emerald Wray

Oklahoma: Sophia Chavez, Victor Hernandez, Zayden Fox, Lexi Poyner, Madison Ray, Jesse Smith, Garret Strickland, Evan Waters

Oregon: Fatima Al-shiblawi, Vanessa Brown, Jazmin Cobian, Velinda Flores Ceja, Andrea Sanchez-Garavito, Jason Valdivia Gonzales, Elizabeth Marshall-Hendrix, Colton Peterson

Pennsylvania: Diane Arias, Anegla Al-Hourani, Kyliannah Bruno, Taylor Devilbliss, Tyler Dulkis, William Dwyer, Hannah Florczak, Jasmine Hersh, Mariah Hughes, Alison Minnier, Nathaly Orduna, Kylah Pinckney, Mohammed Shareef, Angelique Smalls, Sara Srun, Micah Wood

Rhode Island: Julissa Davis, Grace Rutherford, Robert Wade

South Carolina: Mariyah Bennett, Yoali Garcia, Preston Garett, Ahava Folk, Dharma Lane, Rachel McKnight, Katelynn Ryan, Zoe Stritch

South Dakota: Debby Liberty Campbell, Kaelyn Hanley, Cindy Khuu, Avienda Margheim, Isayah Price, Dena Yellowearings

Tennessee: Bentley Anthony, Kirsten Fox, Kayla Harville, Addison Huddleston, Sunnie Ishii, Hannah McCoy, Huyen Nguyen, Georgia Sells, Analise Williams

Texas: Moyinoluwa Ajayi, Mayte Aleman, Jonas Apacible, Carla Araguz, Marissa Arana, Slayton Batts, Alyssa Benavidez, Sahsa Cabral, Alondra Delgado, Danielle Durante, Princess Edogiawerie, Fernanda Escamilla, Danielle Escojido, Josiah Villareal Flores, Emmanuel Garcia, Addison McKenna Goncalo, Adriana Gonzales, Alyssa Gray, Hanah Kim, Sergio Long, Treana Macks, Joshua Martinez, Blake Maulsby, Bertha Meldes, Samantha Mujica, Jesus Soto, Vivian Souvannachack, Adetoun Taiwo, Jordan Tetro

Utah: Alex Bertasso, Gabriella Delagadillo, Spencer Douglass, Emilee Linarte, Purity Mason, Daniela Monzalvo, Katherine Wilson

Virginia: Raha Almfarrej, Desiree Call, Emily Campos, Julie Potillo Diaz, Kate Faenza, Irisha Fulgham, Nicole Martin, Alexandria McKeon, Lilli Showers, Jenelle Smith, Madison Smith, A'aliyah Starks

Washington: Stanley Chan, Cristal Ramirez Garcia, Kun Lee, Janeyra Mendoza, Alexis Menson, Yaretsi Munguia, Brody Richardson, Benny Salazar Zarate, Jason Taylor, Maria Tubbs

Washington D.C.: Micha Burnett, Lucious Crawford, Shaniya Taylor

West Virginia: Mostafa Foual, Addison Hetcher, Blake Hudson, Maci Kaiser, Devin Lew, Chelsia Workman

Wisconsin: Jnade Acuna, Aubrey Fricke, Giselle Hernandez, Corbin Holm, Amber Khan, Syndey Morgnuson, Natalie Rodriguez, Andrea Rosenthal, Aliyah Tafoya, Yesenia Robles Xolot

Wyoming: Selena Call, Jaden Hartman, Amiya DeFoe-Love, Gabriel Matthews, Justice Nelson

