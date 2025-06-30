$5 Million in Funding from State of Washington Powers Ron Chew Healthy Aging & Wellness Center as it Prepares to Open

The Ron Chew Healthy Aging and Wellness Center allows ICHS to expand from serving 100 elders to 400 elders who can access the PACE program, in a state-of-the-art senior care center designed to support their health and wellbeing. Post this

"King County's senior population is growing and older adults need to be met where they are with comprehensive health care that empowers them to stay in their homes, and live independently or with their families," says ICHS CEO Kelli Nomura. "The Ron Chew Healthy Aging and Wellness Center allows ICHS to expand from serving 100 elders to 400 elders who can access the PACE program, in a state-of-the-art senior care center designed to support their health and wellbeing."

At the Ron Chew Healthy Aging & Wellness Center older adults dependent on Medicare and Medicaid receive wrap-around healthcare. Services are provided in the participants' native language with understanding of cultural traditions and include medical, dental, counseling and behavioral health care, physical and occupational therapies, nutrition services and meals on site, accessible transportation, and healthy living programs designed to encourage social connection and physical activity.

The cost to develop the Ron Chew Healthy Aging & Wellness Center is $25 million. To date, ICHS has raised $19.5 million through private and public funding. Project funders include the federal government, King County, City of Seattle, Inatai Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Sheng-Yen Lu Foundation, Ark and Winifred Chin Foundation, Arcora Foundation, Satterberg Foundation, and many generous individuals.

About ICHS

ICHS provides culturally and linguistically appropriate health services in more than 70 languages to improve the wellbeing of King County's communities, regardless of patients' ability to pay. Since its founding in 1973, ICHS has grown from a single storefront clinic in Seattle's Chinatown-International District with deep roots in the Asian Pacific Islander community, to a regional health care provider employing more than 600 staff and serving over 30,000 patients at 11 clinic locations.

