5 Reasons For Foodies To Flock To This Lesser Known Wine Region This Fall

This fall, food and wine lovers eager to discover hidden charms, indulge in authentic slow food experiences and celebrate the harvest season will want to check out Yolo County, Northern California's most underrated culinary destination. Yolo County offers a delicious mix of boutique wineries, immersive agritourism and culinary events that make fall the perfect time to visit. Here's five reasons to visit Yolo County this fall 1. It's a hidden wine country within reach - minus the crowds; 2. Immersive agritourism experiences; 3. It's the slow food secret of Northern California; 4. A bounty of fall events; 5. Terra Madre Americas, the American iteration of Europe's world-renowned Terra Madre Salone del Gusto.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This fall, food and wine lovers eager to discover hidden charms, indulge in authentic slow food experiences and celebrate the harvest season will want to check out Yolo County, Northern California's most underrated culinary destination. Just a short drive from the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento International Airport, Yolo County offers a delicious mix of boutique wineries, immersive agritourism and culinary events. Here's five reasons that make fall the perfect time to visit Yolo County:

1. It's a Hidden Wine Country Within Reach - Minus the Crowds

Easily accessible yet under-the-radar, Yolo County boasts more than 23+ boutique wineries, luxury country estates, a vibrant craft brewery scene, rich multigenerational stories, and a wide range of lodging options. Perfect for a weekend escape or midweek getaway, the region offers the charm of wine country without the crowds.

2. Immersive Agritourism Experiences

From mead and honey tastings to strolling olive groves, lavender and flower farms, to sitting down to intimate farm-to-table experiences, visitors are invited to slow down and savor the season. Local chefs, farmers, and makers host hands-on experiences that connect guests to the land and the flavors it produces. Fun fact: Yolo County is also the birthplace of the certified farmers' markets that have since spread across the U.S.

3. It's the Slow Food Secret of Northern California

Yolo County chefs, vintners, farmers and artisans are showing why quality ingredients, wines, and even pastries are worth the wait. Long before Slow Food was a trend, Juan Barajas of Savory Café - known as the "Yolo County Food Whisperer"- has been a leader and ambassador for the slow food movement here, and a passionate advocate for the county's culinary legacy. From artisan breads to estate-grown wines, Yolo County offers a story in every bite.

4. There's a Bounty of Fall Events

In addition to year-round immersive experiences, September through November brings a feast of seasonal events: Stomp grapes at Great Bear Vineyards Rose Harvest, sip under the stars at Yolo Wine Night, dine on an historic bridge at The Winters Dinner on a Bridge, savor harvest dinners in the vineyards, explore the Yolo Food & Wine Affair, and celebrate fall at the Winters Harvest Festival, Olive Crush Festival, or Hoes Down Harvest Festival. Hotels and restaurants also offer special menus and packages to honor harvest season.

5. The Terra Madre Americas Debut

This September 26 - 28, Terra Madre Americas, the American iteration of Europe's world-renowned Terra Madre Salone del Gusto, debuts in neighboring Sacramento. Yolo County and its members Great Bear Vineyards, The HIVE, Upper Crust Bakery, UC Davis Olive Oil Center, and Davis Farmers Market will be among the top producers, chefs, vintners, and artisans from across the Americas, gathered for this unique celebration of Slow Food in California's capital.

For more information about Yolo County visit visityolo.com or follow us on Instagram @visityolo Facebook.

Visit Yolo County

Visit Yolo is the official Visitors Bureau for Yolo County, California, promoting its communities of Davis, Winters, Woodland, West Sacramento, and surrounding areas like Clarksburg Wine Country and Capay Valley. With close proximity to Sacramento, Yolo offers scenic landscapes, wineries, farm-to-table experiences, outdoor adventures, and rich cultural experiences. To learn more visit visityolo.com or follow us on Instagram @visityolo or Facebook.

Media Contact

Cassidy Clark, Off Madison Ave., 1 480-363-5566, [email protected]

SOURCE Off Madison Ave.