5 Surprising Earth Day Myth-Busters: MRA Reveals How the Roof on Your Home Actually Impacts the Planet

Truth: The ability to recycle old roofing material depends on what your existing roof is made of. It is estimated that more than 13 million tons of asphalt shingles get dumped in landfills each year. Even "innovative" new manufacturing attempts to solve the asphalt shingle roofing recycling problem are estimated to only contain about 15 percent recycled materials (and just as concerning, performance and longevity standards have yet to be proven). And not all regions or states offer asphalt recycling capabilities.

By contrast, metal roofs are 100 percent recyclable at the end of their very long life. Metal has an infinite ability to be recycled, meaning it has an unlimited lifespan. It is one of the only materials in the world that can be recycled again and again, without compromising its qualities.

-Earth Day Myth #2: Waste isn't as big of a problem since today's modern roofs last a long time, right?

Truth: Wrong. In fact, in states like Florida that are prone to extreme weather such as hurricanes, officials have raised concerns that asphalt roofs only provide protection against hurricane winds until they are about 10 years old https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida/2025/02/09/asphalt-shingle-roofs-florida/. Degradation from the sun also weakens asphalt shingles, which are petroleum based.

The good news is there are roofs available designed to last up to 50-plus years, and are rated to withstand extreme, tornado-force winds and intense sun rays. Metal roofs have been known to last homeowners for a lifetime, which greatly reduces the environmental impact (and expense) of having to replace a failed or damaged roof repeatedly.

-Earth Day Myth #3: So, tear-off waste is the biggest environmental problem with replacing roofs

Truth: There are other, more invisible environmental issues with commonly-used roofing materials that homeowners may not realize. A recent Yale study https://news.yale.edu/2020/09/02/asphalt-adds-air-pollution-especially-hot-sunny-days shows that asphalt-related emissions from roads and roofing add significantly to air pollution, especially on hot and sunny days. In fact, asphalt—commonly found on the roofs of millions of homes and millions of miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada—can create urban air pollution that is comparable to motor vehicle emissions.

-Earth Day Myth #4: My roof's only purpose is to protect my home

Truth: With a little planning, a residential roof can perform a myriad of functions designed to lessen environmental impacts and increase home efficiency.

For example, metal roofs are the perfect platform for rooftop solar systems, since the panels can attach via clips and fasteners easily (no penetrations to the roof decking required, which prevents possible future leaks and damage) and they last far longer than solar panels themselves. That means, you won't need to replace the roof before the panels.

Metal roofs also are a great solution for rainwater collection systems https://metalroofing.com/news/rain-rainthis-season-homeowners-with-rooftop-rain-harvesting-systems-say-bring-it-on/. Compared to other materials, metal roofs have much lower concentrations of dissolved organic carbon and other bacteria. That's because metal roofs are often coated in anti-microbial paint systems, meaning they will shed larger organic matter more quickly and don't have cracks and crevices that may allow harmful microorganisms to grow.

Some experts warn that older shingled (asphalt) roofs made before 1980 may contain asbestos which is hazardous if disturbed. Even if your shingles are new, not all varieties are safe for water collection and can leach contaminants and large chunks of grit (rainwater harvested from any type of roof, including metal, should always be filtered, and decontaminated before use).

-Earth Day Myth #5: A more sustainable roof is good for the environment, but it won't really make a difference in the comfort and care of my home

Truth: Choosing the right materials, coatings and installation methods when replacing a roof makes a major difference not only for increased sustainability, but comfort. It also adds up to real dollars and cents. Known as "Cool Roofs," research indicates that homeowners can save on annual energy and air conditioning costs by simply selecting the right type of roof, like a quality metal roof with high tech coatings, and paying attention to proper installation practices. They also reduce the need for harsh, environmentally damaging maintenance and cleaning techniques, and can be simply maintained using a gentle solution of mild soap and water.

"Metal roofing is a time-tested solution," said Renee Ramey, MRA executive director. "Homeowners who choose quality metal roofs are not only helping reduce environmental impacts but are improving the performance of their home as well."

