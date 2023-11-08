5 TB+ Extreme Power Users Pose New Challenge to Broadband Networks

OVBI: Faster speeds driving extraordinary consumption of streaming, upstream data
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new category of extreme power users who consume more than 5 TB per month of broadband data has been identified in the 3Q 2023 OpenVault Broadband Insights (OVBI) report. The report was issued today by OpenVault, a market-leading source of SaaS-based revenue and network improvement solutions and data-driven insights for the broadband industry.
In a first look at the emerging category, OVBI notes that extreme power users on average stream 13 times as much data as users who consume 1 TB or less. Extreme power users' average upstream usage of 950 GB is 5.5X that of subscribers who consumer 2-5 TB per month and 12X that of users of 1-2 TB monthly. The majority of extreme power users (59%) are on gigabit tier speed plans; however, more than 7% are provisioned for speeds of 100 Mbps or slower. The category, while small, grew 60% year-over-year through 3Q23.
"Although extreme power users that average 5 TB or more monthly currently make up a modest fraction of subscribers, their numbers are steadily increasing in tandem with the widespread adoption of faster speed tiers," the report notes. "Their heavy usage patterns – particularly in the upstream – will increasingly impact network performance, potentially resulting in subpar experiences for many customers, especially when they don't receive the speeds they were promised."
Extreme power users consume six times more data for online gaming than do users of 1 TB or less per month; however, they consume the least amount of social media data when compared to users in other high-usage categories categories. The power user category has been defined and redefined multiple times since 2010, initially as consumption of >250 GB of data in 2010 and later as >1 TB of data in 2017 and >2 TB of data (super power users) in 2018.
Other findings in the 3Q23 report include:
- The monthly average data usage was 550.2 GB, up 11% year over year from 495.5 GB in 3Q22 and up 3% from the 533.8 GM recorded in 2Q23.
- Power users consuming 1 TB or more per month grew to 16.4%, a year over year increase of 19.7%, while the percentage of super power users of 2 TB or more increased by 35%, to 2.9%.
- The percentage of subscribers on gigabit speed tiers reached a new high of 32.1% in 3Q23,slightly more than the 31.6% in 2Q23, more than doubling the 15.3% figure from 3Q22.
- The percentage of subscribers on 100 Mbps or slower plans (10.1%) has dropped 22% since 3Q22.
The entire report is at https://openvault.com/resources/ovbi/. OpenVault also provides continuously updated broadband consumption figures in OpenVault's Broadband Tracker.
About OpenVault
OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.
For more information, please visit openvault.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Kristen Nihamin at [email protected] or 917-509-9028
Paul Schneider at [email protected] or 215-817-4384
SOURCE OpenVault
Share this article