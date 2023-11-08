5 TB+ Extreme Power Users Pose New Challenge to Broadband Networks

"Their heavy usage patterns – particularly in the upstream – will increasingly impact network performance, potentially resulting in subpar experiences for many customers, especially when they don't receive the speeds they were promised." OVBI 3Q23 Post this

"Although extreme power users that average 5 TB or more monthly currently make up a modest fraction of subscribers, their numbers are steadily increasing in tandem with the widespread adoption of faster speed tiers," the report notes. "Their heavy usage patterns – particularly in the upstream – will increasingly impact network performance, potentially resulting in subpar experiences for many customers, especially when they don't receive the speeds they were promised."

Extreme power users consume six times more data for online gaming than do users of 1 TB or less per month; however, they consume the least amount of social media data when compared to users in other high-usage categories categories. The power user category has been defined and redefined multiple times since 2010, initially as consumption of >250 GB of data in 2010 and later as >1 TB of data in 2017 and >2 TB of data (super power users) in 2018.

Other findings in the 3Q23 report include:

The monthly average data usage was 550.2 GB, up 11% year over year from 495.5 GB in 3Q22 and up 3% from the 533.8 GM recorded in 2Q23.





Power users consuming 1 TB or more per month grew to 16.4%, a year over year increase of 19.7%, while the percentage of super power users of 2 TB or more increased by 35%, to 2.9%.





The percentage of subscribers on gigabit speed tiers reached a new high of 32.1% in 3Q23,slightly more than the 31.6% in 2Q23, more than doubling the 15.3% figure from 3Q22.





The percentage of subscribers on 100 Mbps or slower plans (10.1%) has dropped 22% since 3Q22.

The entire report is at https://openvault.com/resources/ovbi/. OpenVault also provides continuously updated broadband consumption figures in OpenVault's Broadband Tracker.

