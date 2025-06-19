5 Tips From Mercury Insurance to Help Parents Talk to Teens About Safe Driving

"It's important that parents talk with their teens about the seriousness of the 100 deadliest days and enforce a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to driving under the influence or using a cell phone while driving." Post this

"It's important that parents talk with their teens about the seriousness of the 100 deadliest days and enforce a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to driving under the influence or using a cell phone while driving," said Kevin Quinn, Vice President of Auto Claims for Mercury Insurance. "We understand that some parents may be unsure how to have these sensitive conversations, so that's why we've compiled these tips."

Parents should keep the following tips in mind when talking to their teens about safe driving:

Be confident: Know that you can have a positive impact on your teen's driving behavior just by engaging in frank conversation and explaining the seriousness of the matter. Share some stories and statistics related to teen drivers and distracted driving, as well as about the dangers of drug and alcohol use. Remind your teen often that driving is a skill that requires undivided attention.

"The bottom line is that you can have more of an influence on your teen than you may think. Set a good example and be involved from the beginning and throughout the duration of your child's teen years on the road," said Quinn.

For more resources on teen driving, visit NHTSA's Teen Driving site.

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

Contact: PCG – Shane Smith (424) 903-3665 ([email protected])

Media Contact

Shane Smith, Mercury Insurance, (424) 903-3665, [email protected], https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/

SOURCE Mercury Insurance