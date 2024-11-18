5 ways to use flexible spending account (FSA) funds to maintain good health and save money during the holiday season from FSA Store®

As the holiday season kicks off, it's important that we take extra steps to protect our health and spend our dollars wisely, and tax-free FSA funds are a perfect way to achieve these goals. Post this

Five FSA-eligible expenses that can support better health during the holidays:

1. FSA-eligible telehealth services. Now through December 31, save on select FSA-eligible telehealth services that can contribute to better health during the holidays and in the new year. Visit FSA Store to learn about special savings on weight loss medication, mental health support, optical products, foot care, and menopause support.

2. Over-the-counter headache and tension relief. In addition to online therapy services from BetterHelp, account holders can use tax-free funds to purchase products that relieve headaches, eye tension, and back and neck pain that can be triggered by stress or anxiety. Find products like Caring Mill™ by Aura Ease Migraine & Eye Reliever with Compression & Heat, CorneaCare Rest Self-Heating Eye Mask, Asutra Cozy Weighted Neck Wrap, Hot/Cold Therapy Relaxation Mask, and Sharper Image Calming Heat Massaging Weighted Heating Pad at FSA Store.

3. Drug-free pain relief products. Living with pain can contribute to poor mental health and limit our physical mobility, all of which can put a damper on holiday activities. Use FSA funds to purchase drug-free pain relief products like Bilt Labs custom orthotic insoles, the WTHN Acupressure Mat Set, WTHN Crystal Ear Seed Kit, WTNH Body Balance Magnets, Caring Mill Acupressure Pain Relief Bundle, Caring Mill Epsom Salt, and more.

4. Winter travel necessities. Whether you're going over the river and through the woods or jetting across the country, an FSA can help manage motion sickness and dehydration with products like Cure Hydrating Electrolyte Mix Pouches, Reliefband Premier for Nausea Relief, Dramamine Motion Sickness Relief All Day Chewable Tablets, and the Caring Mill™ Travel Heating Pad. And don't forget Adventure Medical Kits and Jase Medical emergency kits to ensure you're covered with personal medications and first aid essentials.

5. Virus preparedness and treatment products. If you come home with more than a full belly after holiday gatherings this year, use your FSA to purchase home diagnostic products like the Braun Sensian 7 Non-Contact 3-in-1 Thermometer and Flowflex COVID-19 & Flu A/B Home Test. Then treat your symptoms with FSA-eligible items like Theraflu Severe Cold Relief Daytime Soft Chews, DrKids Children's Pain & Fever Acetaminophen Soft Chews, Caring Mill™ Migraine Relief Caffeine Pain Reliever Coated Caplets, and AleveX Pain Relieving Lotion with Rollerball.

Special savings opportunities at FSAstore.com:

What is the FSA deadline and why does it matter? The December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline is the date by which the majority of FSA users must spend remaining funds to avoid forfeiture (the loss of unused funds). Proprietary data from FSA Store indicates that nearly 70% of account holders have a December 31 deadline. Meanwhile, industry estimates show that FSA users forfeit an average of $3 billion each year by missing this deadline.

Important Deadline Reminders. In addition to understanding how FSA funds can be used, consumers should understand and remember these deadline facts in the coming weeks:

While December 31 is the most common spending deadline for FSAs, this deadline can vary based on an organization's plan year. Account holders should log in to their FSA portal, if available, to verify their deadline, or check with their employer or FSA administrator.

is the most common spending deadline for FSAs, this deadline can vary based on an organization's plan year. Account holders should log in to their FSA portal, if available, to verify their deadline, or check with their employer or FSA administrator. An employer may offer an FSA deadline extension, such as a partial rollover of unused funds; a grace period (2.5 months after your plan year end date; typically March 15 ); and/or a run-out period. These extensions are completely optional. Check on your FSA portal or with your employer, your benefits team, or FSA administrator to confirm availability of these options.

To help account holders avoid potential FSA forfeitures, FSA Store offers FSA deadline education, deadline spending tools, eligibility information, and 24/7/365 FSA-trained customer service support. Visit FSAstore.com to learn more and make the most of FSA funds before time runs out.

