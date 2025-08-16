5 Years on the Inc. 5000: Elevate Digital Isn't Slowing Down - We're Shattering Limits

"This isn't about headlines—it's about consistency. We've built a team that shows up, leads with transparency, innovates, and delivers measurable outcomes. We are helping our clients grow their business." Adam Morgan, Co-Founder and CEO. Post this

"This isn't about headlines—it's about consistency," said Adam Morgan, Co-Founder and CEO. "We've built a team that shows up, leads with transparency, innovates, and delivers measurable outcomes. We are helping our clients grow their business."

Our secret? There isn't one. We just put people first—our team, our clients, and the customers they serve. That mindset has fortified our work in digital transformation and human experience, powering innovation at Fortune 1000 brands like Lowe's, Sabre, Steris, Primo Brands, Driven Brands, and Alight. Sounds like a heavy lift? Yeah, it is. That's the point. We wouldn't have it any other way.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Elevate Digital

Built for the Summit. Powered by People.

Elevate Digital is a leading technology consulting and staffing firm trusted by some of the world's toughest industries to deliver digital transformation without the sugarcoating. We don't chase vanity metrics. We don't ride hype waves. We dig in, say the hard things, and carry the load others drop—especially when the trail gets steep.

Our difference? A team that climbs together—where every member makes the next stronger, every voice counts, and no one's too good to carry gear.

Five Years In. Still Climbing.

Explore the full 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

Media Contact

Victoria Valentine, Elevate Digital, 1 7043279020, [email protected], elevate-digital.com

