With the proliferation of generative AI and computer vision technologies, enterprises are presented with new opportunities to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of video content. The demand for enhanced Visual Experience is driving organizations to explore new ways to integrate video into their workflows. However, many enterprises still grapple with legacy infrastructure, hindering their ability to fully leverage the potential of video.

"Enterprise video providers face the challenge of catering to existing use cases while innovating to meet the evolving needs of the market," said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "Balancing the demands of legacy infrastructure with the emergence of new use cases is crucial for long-term success in this dynamic landscape."

As enterprises strive to deliver exceptional employee and customer experiences, the focus on video continues to intensify. Providers must offer robust platforms for storing and accessing video content while delivering compelling use cases that drive adoption. From enhancing internal communications to optimizing customer engagement, intelligent video solutions are poised to transform the enterprise landscape.

"The Enterprise video market is undergoing a significant transition," added Lundy. "Intelligent video technologies are reshaping the way organizations interact with and derive value from video content. With projections indicating that 50% of Enterprises will deploy their own versions of MicroVideo by 2025, the future of enterprise video is here, and organizations that embrace innovation will lead the way forward."

Aragon's Enterprise Video Globe examines the following 13 major providers in a market that is becoming a key component in the race to transform the enterprise: Brightcove, Enghouse, Haivision, IBM, Kaltura, MediaPlatform, Microsoft, movingimage, Panopto, uStudio, Vbrick, Vimeo, and Vidyard.

Business and IT leaders should use this report as a guide to thoroughly and efficiently evaluate major enterprise video providers.

Aragon Research encourages enterprises to download the full report here: The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2024.

