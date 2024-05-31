50% of Side Partner Companies Named Best in the Nation by RealTrends Verified

"This recognition speaks to the exceptional abilities of these agents and the Side community and demonstrates what is possible when agents own their own businesses." — Guy Gal Post this

Notable recognitions include the following, who were named among the top 1,000 agents and teams in the country per RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand, as reported by The Wall Street Journal:

The Alexander Team at OFFICIAL, founded by Tal & Oren Alexander ( Miami, FL ) — named the #1 medium team in the nation for the fifth consecutive year

( ) — named the #1 medium team in the nation for the fifth consecutive year Real Estate Experts, founded by Brett Jennings ( San Jose, CA ) — named the #9 mega team in the nation by volume and #51 mega team by sides

( ) — named the #9 mega team in the nation by volume and #51 mega team by sides Own Marin , founded by Barr Haney & Whitney Potter ( Marin, CA ) — named the #15 medium team in the nation by volume

, founded by & ( ) — named the #15 medium team in the nation by volume Plus Real Estate Group at OFFICIAL, led by Tyrone Mckillin ( Los Angeles, CA ) — named the #20 small team in the nation

) — named the #20 small team in the nation Everhome Real Estate, founded by Omar Murillo , Nicole Causey & Yvette Teng ( Fremont, CA ) — named the #30 large team in the nation by volume

, & ( ) — named the #30 large team in the nation by volume City Real Estate, founded by David Cohen ( San Francisco, CA ) — named the #31 mega team in the nation by volume

( ) — named the #31 mega team in the nation by volume ROOM Real Estate, founded by Jayson Madani & Maaret Forst ( Santa Cruz, CA ) — named the #34 mega team in the nation by volume

& Maaret Forst ( ) — named the #34 mega team in the nation by volume Bayside Real Estate Partners, founded by Robb & Bryn Stroyke ( Huntington Beach, CA ) — named the #43 mega team in the nation by volume

( ) — named the #43 mega team in the nation by volume Rainmaker Real Estate, founded by Alex Wang ( Los Altos, CA ) — named the #43 medium team in the nation by volume

( ) — named the #43 medium team in the nation by volume Livel Real Estate, founded by Meital Taub ( Laguna Beach, CA ) — named the #44 medium team in the nation by volume

( ) — named the #44 medium team in the nation by volume Real Estate 38, founded by Zaid Hanna ( San Jose, CA ) — named the #47 medium team in the nation by volume

( ) — named the #47 medium team in the nation by volume Amalfi Estates, founded by Anthony Marguleas ( Pacific Palisades ) — named the #48 large team in the nation by volume

( ) — named the #48 large team in the nation by volume District Homes, founded by Anna Bellomo ( Berkeley, CA ) — named the #53 large team in the nation by volume

( ) — named the #53 large team in the nation by volume Kinetic Real Estate, founded by Kevin Cruz ( South San Francisco, CA ) — named the #54 mega team in the nation by volume

( ) — named the #54 mega team in the nation by volume Anvil Real Estate, founded by Dan Smith & Melody Smith ( Laguna Hills, CA ) — named the #57 mega team in the nation by volume

& ( ) — named the #57 mega team in the nation by volume 8 Blocks Real Estate, founded by Mei Ling ( Santa Clara, CA ) — named the #62 medium team in the nation by volume

Additionally, 48 Side partner companies were listed among the top 30 teams in their state for their particular team size, and 37 teams were listed among the top 200 teams in the nation for their particular team size. A remarkable 17% of the top 100 large teams in California, and 16% of the top 100 mega teams in California, are part of the Side community. For a full list of Side companies who were honored on the RealTrends Verified list for 2024, visit side.com/realtrends.

Founded in 2017, Side has grown to serve over 500 partner companies across California, Texas, Florida, Oregon, Washington, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and New York. Of Side's partner companies, over 50% are woman-owned and over 30% are minority-owned. In 2023, Side debuted on the RealTrends Brokerage 500 as the #9 brokerage in the nation by volume.

About Side

Side is the industry's only real estate brokerage platform, empowering the very best agents, teams and indie brokers to create and grow their own companies — without the time, cost or risk of operating a brokerage. Unlike consumer-facing brokerage brands, Side works behind the scenes to provide our partners with time-saving technology and premier support services. This way, they're free to focus on what matters most: serving their clients and communities. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at http://www.side.com.

