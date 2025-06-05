50-Year Member of The Knights of Columbus Pens In-Depth Look at the Organization's Huge Impact on the Illinois Community and the World

"Their projects assist people across all walks of life" Post this

"Their projects assist people across all walks of life," said Dr. Ludwig. "They created an organization 'built to serve' and understand that helping one person might not change the world, but it could change the world for one person. Their efforts have succeeded in changing not only the world of one person but the world of many around the world.

When asked why the author wrote this book, Dr. Ludwig said, "History is a fluid creature and is easily contaminated. The widely available technology of today and the many means of communication present even more dangerous potentialities to distort the past. It is increasingly used to polarize society, to end the dialog, and to exclude those who present different points of view. This is especially dangerous when the complete story is not readily available, when there are conflicting traditions to be reconciled, missing details to be supplied, and more documents to be discovered, as is the case with the history of the Knights of Columbus in general and with the history of the Illinois Knights of Columbus jurisdiction in particular."

Logan T. Ludwig, PhD has been a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years and served at many leadership levels in the organization including Illinois State Deputy and the second highest in the Order, Deputy Supreme Knight. He holds a BS from Southern Illinois University, an MLA from the University of Missouri and a PhD from St. Louis University. Dr. Ludwig assisted in developing 31 new councils, and while serving as State Deputy, he established the Illinois Knights of Columbus Academy to educate and train their leaders. After serving as Illinois State Deputy, he was elected to the Supreme Council Board of Directors in August 2007, Supreme Council Treasurer in 2011 and Supreme Council Deputy Supreme Knight in 2013, serving in that position until 2017. In addition to serving on several non-profit boards, Dr. Ludwig's also enjoys bass and lake trout fishing in the Great Lakes, golf and stamp collecting.

Mill City Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the general market division of self-publishing. Faith, Service, and Inspiration: The Knights of Columbus in Illinois is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Logan T Ludwig, PhD, Salem Author Services, (630) 291-8119, [email protected]

SOURCE Mill City Press