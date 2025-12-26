50 Years of Specialized Dry Eye Treatment: The Dry Eye Center of Maryland Sets the National Standard

"Dry eye is complex. Treating it successfully requires experience, advanced technology, and time with the patient—something we've focused on for 50 years." - Dr. Benjamin Azman Post this

Today, a significant portion of patients arriving at the practice report having seen three or four eye doctors, often labeled "dry eye specialists", with little or no relief.

"Most of our patients are not new to dry eye," said Dr. Benjamin Azman, director of the Dry Eye Center of Maryland. "They are experienced patients who have tried drops, procedures, and treatments without success. What they often lacked wasn't effort; it was a comprehensive, individualized approach and enough time to truly understand what was happening with their eyes."

Rather than offering quick visits or generic solutions, the practice is built around extended consultations, advanced diagnostic testing, and carefully designed treatment plans that address the underlying causes of dry eye, not just the symptoms. Each patient evaluation examines tear film stability, inflammation, eyelid health, meibomian gland function, and contributing conditions such as ocular rosacea and blepharitis.

Based on these findings, treatment plans may include FDA-cleared Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) therapy, radiofrequency (RF) treatment to restore meibomian gland function, BlephEx® for eyelid biofilm removal, and other medical-grade therapies used in combination when appropriate. The goal is long-term improvement, not temporary relief.

Patients frequently describe the difference as immediate and profound.

"I presented with a severe and completely new case of dry eye," said Charles Dillon, a recent patient. "Before seeing Dr. Azman, my symptoms were miserable. All of that changed after my very first appointment. He took the time to listen, performed a thorough evaluation, and put together a treatment plan that worked. The improvement was dramatic and fast."

That emphasis on listening is echoed across hundreds of patient experiences.

"After a long search for a highly knowledgeable and genuinely caring eye doctor, I finally found the right one," shared Kalie Jakovics. "I left with tears of joy, feeling heard, cared for, and confident that there was a real solution."

For many patients, the Dry Eye Center of Maryland represents the first time their condition has been fully explained, and the first time they have felt hopeful.

"Dry eye is not just an inconvenience," Dr. Azman explained. "It affects comfort, vision, productivity, and quality of life. When patients feel rushed or dismissed, treatment fails. When they are listened to and properly evaluated, success becomes possible."

That philosophy has made the practice a regional destination, with patients traveling from across Maryland and Northern Virginia, and beyond, seeking care for complex, longstanding dry eye conditions that have not responded elsewhere.

As the Dry Eye Center of Maryland completes 50 years of specialized dry eye treatment, it continues to lead not by trends or marketing, but by outcomes, experience, and a commitment to patient-centered care that has remained unchanged for five decades.

