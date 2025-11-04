51 East Bay Street Sells for Over $21.5 Million, Surpassing Charleston's Previous Record Earlier This Year

My clients were searching for a truly iconic home on the Lower Peninsula, somewhere that could grow with their family and reflect the character of Charleston. The moment they stepped inside 51 East Bay, they were captivated by its profound sense of history. Post this

Originally constructed circa 1800 by successful German merchant Schutt, the property encompasses four distinct structures totalling over 15,700 square feet, which include a main residence, a guest house converted from an original stable, a second guest residence, and an indoor pool. Known for its three-and-a-half–story masonry design, intricate plasterwork, and a signature elliptical staircase, the residence has long been a landmark of Charleston architecture. Throughout the 19th century, it was home to several prominent families, including the Lowndes family who expanded the grounds with tiered piazzas and elegant formal gardens. The Lowndes family called 51 East Bay Street home for 50 years.

In the late 1990s, the estate was purchased by the late businessman and philanthropist, Wayland H. Cato, Jr. His purchase saved the home from being converted into condominiums and pioneered the path of restoring and preserving historic estates South of Broad and throughout the Peninsula. During Mr. Cato's ownership, the property underwent a thorough restoration led by preservation specialists Richard Marks Restoration, Glenn Keyes Architects, and Reggie Gibson Architects, who honored its historic integrity while seamlessly updating it for modern living. Today, its expansive, manicured gardens, designed by Sheila Wertimer of Wertimer and Cline, and its collection of meticulously maintained structures continue to make it one of Charleston's most distinguished and storied addresses.

Robertson Allen shares, "My clients were searching for a truly iconic home on the Lower Peninsula, somewhere that could grow with their family and reflect the character of Charleston. The moment they stepped inside 51 East Bay, they were captivated by its profound sense of history. They are honored to become stewards of this remarkable property and look forward to honoring its legacy while creating memories of their own."

Robertson Allen's 2025 year has been defined by record-breaking achievements. By solidifying this $21.575 Million sale and the sale of 202 Bank Street for $14 Million one week prior, Allen has not only surpassed personal milestones but also helped redefine what is possible in Charleston's real estate landscape. His continued success is built on persistence, expertise, and a genuine passion for serving his clients. Allen's portfolio contains many significant transactions including 5 East Battery at $18.25 Million, 202 Bank Street at $14 Million, 13 & 15 Meeting Street at $12.6 Million, 13 & 15 East Battery for $12.45 Million, 2411 Atlantic Avenue for $10.1 Million, and now 51 East Bay Street for over $21 Million. His clientele ranges from long-time local families to national, and international, executives drawn to Charleston's timeless architecture, coastal beauty, and lifestyle. His deep knowledge of Charleston's most sought after neighborhoods, paired with his thoughtful and "client first" approach, continues to position him as a leader in the residential luxury market.

