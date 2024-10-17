51 Mercy Physicians Named Among Region's "TOP DOCTORS" in November 2024 Issue of BALTIMORE Magazine

A total of 51 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2024 "Top Doctors" issue, representing 32 separate specialties, ranging from cardiology to urogynecology.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A total of 51 physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2024 "Top Doctors" issue, representing 32 separate specialties, ranging from cardiology to urogynecology, specifically:

2024 – MERCY MEDICAL CENTER TOP DOCTORS – BALTIMORE MAGAZINE

Dr. Robert Wong, Anesthesiology

Dr. Carlos Ince, Cardiology – Non-Interventional

Dr. Frederick Kuhn, Cardiology – Non-Interventional

Dr. Stephen Plantholt, Cardiology – Non-Interventional

Dr. Matilda Hagan, Gastroenterology – General

Dr. Ernestine Wright, Geriatrics

Dr. Lindsay Appel, Gynecology – OB-GYN

Dr. Tangela Anderson-Tull, Gynecology – OB-GYN

Dr. Rochelle Arbuah-Aning, Gynecology – OB-GYN

Dr. Yves-Richard Dole, Gynecology – OB-GYN

Dr. Cyrus Lawyer, Gynecology – OB-GYN

Dr. Latasha Murphy, Gynecology

Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, Neurology – Neuromusclar

Dr. Jon McIver, Neurosurgery

Dr. Sandy Kotiah, Oncology General

Dr. Dwight Im, Oncology – Gynecologic

Dr. Debashish Bose, Oncology – Surgical

Dr. Armando Sardi, Oncology - Surgical

Dr. John Campbell, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle

Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle

Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle

Dr. Clayton Alexander, Orthopedic Surgery – Hand

Dr. Marc Hungerford, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint

Dr. Kamala Littleton, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint

Dr. John-Paul Rue, Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine

Dr. Mark Slabaugh, Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine

Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, Orthopedic Surgery – Shoulder

Dr. Leonard Howard, Pathology

Dr. Michele Jules-Chapman, Pediatrics (General)

Dr. Dawan King, Pediatrics (General)

Dr. Michelle Williams, Pediatrics (General)

Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatrics (General)

Dr. Nicholas Anastasio, Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation

Dr. Kelli Eimer, Pulmonary and Critical Care

Dr. Maria Jacobs, Radiation Oncology

Dr. Christian Okoye, Radiation Oncology

Dr. Sadia Khan, Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology

Dr. Jasmine Toor, Sports Medicine

Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Surgery - Bariatrics

Dr. Neil Friedman, Surgery – Breast

Dr. Jennifer Joh, Surgery – Breast

Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Surgery – General

Dr. Brendan Collins, Surgery – Reconstructive

Dr. Charles Edwards II, Surgery – Spine

Dr. Justin Park, Surgery - Spine

Dr. Paul Lucas, Surgery – Vascular

Dr. Vincent Noori, Surgery – Vascular

Dr. Alain Tanbe, Surgery - Vascular

Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann, Urogynecology

Dr. Damon Davis, Urology

Dr. Robert Thompson, Urology

Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields.

The November 2024 edition also selected Dr. Maria Jacobs, Director, Mercy Radiation Oncology, as the featured physician for the magazine's cover.

Assisting in the Baltimore magazine "Top Docs" survey were four physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy's Family Childbirth and Children's Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor has served on the advisory board for the past five years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024). Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

