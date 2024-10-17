51 Mercy Physicians Named Among Region's "TOP DOCTORS" in November 2024 Issue of BALTIMORE Magazine

A total of 51 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2024 "Top Doctors" issue, representing 32 separate specialties, ranging from cardiology to urogynecology.
2024 – MERCY MEDICAL CENTER TOP DOCTORS – BALTIMORE MAGAZINE
Dr. Robert Wong, Anesthesiology
Dr. Carlos Ince, Cardiology – Non-Interventional
Dr. Frederick Kuhn, Cardiology – Non-Interventional
Dr. Stephen Plantholt, Cardiology – Non-Interventional
Dr. Matilda Hagan, Gastroenterology – General
Dr. Ernestine Wright, Geriatrics
Dr. Lindsay Appel, Gynecology – OB-GYN
Dr. Tangela Anderson-Tull, Gynecology – OB-GYN
Dr. Rochelle Arbuah-Aning, Gynecology – OB-GYN
Dr. Yves-Richard Dole, Gynecology – OB-GYN
Dr. Cyrus Lawyer, Gynecology – OB-GYN
Dr. Latasha Murphy, Gynecology
Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, Neurology – Neuromusclar
Dr. Jon McIver, Neurosurgery
Dr. Sandy Kotiah, Oncology General
Dr. Dwight Im, Oncology – Gynecologic
Dr. Debashish Bose, Oncology – Surgical
Dr. Armando Sardi, Oncology - Surgical
Dr. John Campbell, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
Dr. Clayton Alexander, Orthopedic Surgery – Hand
Dr. Marc Hungerford, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
Dr. Kamala Littleton, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
Dr. John-Paul Rue, Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine
Dr. Mark Slabaugh, Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine
Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, Orthopedic Surgery – Shoulder
Dr. Leonard Howard, Pathology
Dr. Michele Jules-Chapman, Pediatrics (General)
Dr. Dawan King, Pediatrics (General)
Dr. Michelle Williams, Pediatrics (General)
Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatrics (General)
Dr. Nicholas Anastasio, Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation
Dr. Kelli Eimer, Pulmonary and Critical Care
Dr. Maria Jacobs, Radiation Oncology
Dr. Christian Okoye, Radiation Oncology
Dr. Sadia Khan, Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology
Dr. Jasmine Toor, Sports Medicine
Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Surgery - Bariatrics
Dr. Neil Friedman, Surgery – Breast
Dr. Jennifer Joh, Surgery – Breast
Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Surgery – General
Dr. Brendan Collins, Surgery – Reconstructive
Dr. Charles Edwards II, Surgery – Spine
Dr. Justin Park, Surgery - Spine
Dr. Paul Lucas, Surgery – Vascular
Dr. Vincent Noori, Surgery – Vascular
Dr. Alain Tanbe, Surgery - Vascular
Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann, Urogynecology
Dr. Damon Davis, Urology
Dr. Robert Thompson, Urology
Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields.
The November 2024 edition also selected Dr. Maria Jacobs, Director, Mercy Radiation Oncology, as the featured physician for the magazine's cover.
Assisting in the Baltimore magazine "Top Docs" survey were four physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy's Family Childbirth and Children's Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor has served on the advisory board for the past five years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024). Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. A university-affiliated teaching hospital, Mercy is nationally recognized with Magnet status for nursing excellence and named by Healthgrades as one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery.
