51% of Bankers Expect FedNow Payments to be Profitable within Three Years

"Banks continue to treat instant payments as a product, and that's the bigger problem," said Finzly CEO, Booshan Rengachari Post this

The key findings of the poll, along with the conclusions of the esteemed panel are as follows:

When asked about the biggest profit opportunities with B2B instant payments:

50% of respondents mentioned fees for enabling businesses to send/receive instant payments. The panel concluded that banks not enabling instant payment send features are missing a crucial component of the profit potential.

29% mentioned embedding instant payments into third-party systems. According to the panel, this demonstrates the importance of smoothly integrating B2B payments into everyday business operations like tax and accounting, emphasizing the demand for modern API-based solutions enabling instant payments.

15% identified 'Request for Pay' (RfP) as a major profit opportunity. The panel commented that most bankers are missing a major opportunity for bank customers to request and send payments instantly using RfP, and as a result, miss the opportunity to automate invoices and bill payments through their digital banking experience.

Respondents identified their biggest concerns as follows:

38% identified "faster fraud " as their number one concern. The panel stressed the importance of choosing a vendor solution that can integrate real-time fraud monitoring to keep fraud at bay. They cautioned against forcing fraud detection into batch-based systems that lack the capability for real-time prevention.

" as their number one concern. The panel stressed the importance of choosing a vendor solution that can integrate real-time monitoring to keep at bay. They cautioned against forcing detection into batch-based systems that lack the capability for real-time prevention. 13% felt that cannibalization of profit was their main concern. The panel emphasized that banks, especially those with suitable use cases like early wage access, need not worry about profit cannibalization. Instead, they should prepare for increased profit opportunities stemming from the growing transaction volumes associated with B2B instant payments.

25% are concerned that they presently don't have the technology and operations in place to be successful with instant payments. According to the panel, the adoption of instant payments should motivate banks to update their obsolete technology stacks, aligning with the demands of the modern, open, and interconnected economy where outdated batch-based systems fall short.

Finzly's Booshan Rengachari believes these concerns are an indicator that a shift in perspective is needed. "Banks continue to treat instant payments as a product, and that's the bigger problem," said Rengachari. "We must think from the customer's perspective and offer different options: some want to move money within an hour and pay a higher fee, others want to move the money in 24 hours to pay a lower fee, and still others are willing to wait four days and pay no fee. The customer will start paying for the experience, not for the payment."

With nearly 300 participants, the poll results are representative of wider industry sentiment. To read the full report with poll findings go here.

About Finzly

Finzly empowers banks, fintechs, and businesses to seamlessly offer and access financial services in an open, connected, embedded, and real-time ecosystem. At the core of this infrastructure is FinzlyOS, a modern, cloud-based, API-enabled operating system that serves as a parallel payment processing platform to a bank's core. Finzly offers a wide range of turnkey banking solutions, including a multi-rail payment for traditional payments on ACH and wires, instant payments on FedNow and RTP, foreign exchange, trade finance, compliance, and commercial banking digital experiences. Learn more about Finzly's game-changing solutions by visiting http://www.finzly.com

Media Contact

Cognito, Finzly, +1 917 246 2775, [email protected], https://finzly.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Finzly