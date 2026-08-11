512Financial Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We work alongside startups and investor-backed companies as they build the finance and organizational leadership needed to scale. We are proud to be in the thick of it too, growing a company alongside the clients we support," said Bart Davis, CEO and co-founder of 512Financial. Post this

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is meaningful validation of what our team has built over the four years since we launched 512Financial," said Bart Davis, CEO and co-founder of 512Financial. "We work alongside startups and investor-backed companies as they build the finance and organizational leadership needed to scale. We are proud to be in the thick of it too, growing a company alongside the clients we support. This recognition belongs to our team, whose work has made that growth possible, and to the clients who have trusted us during pivotal stages of their own growth."

In addition to ranking No. 1,913 nationally, 512Financial ranked No. 65 among companies in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos area, No. 145 in Financial Services and No. 204 in Texas.

512Financial supports founders, leadership teams and investors through six integrated service areas: Finance, Accounting, Transaction Advisory, People Operations, Executive Retained Search and Strategic Talent Planning™. Together, these services give growing companies access to the financial and organizational leadership they need to strengthen operations, navigate complexity and prepare for their next stage.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Members of the 512Financial team will join fellow honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14 through 16 in Dallas, Texas.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About 512Financial

512Financial is an Austin-based financial and organizational leadership firm supporting investor-backed startups and growth-stage companies. Through six integrated service areas, Finance, Accounting, Transaction Advisory, People Operations, Executive Retained Search and Strategic Talent Planning™, 512Financial helps companies build the infrastructure, leadership and operational discipline required to scale. Since launching, the firm has supported more than 150 growth-stage and investor-backed companies and helped facilitate more than $325 million in capital and liquidity events across its client portfolio. Learn more at 512financial.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Kristen Tarlecki

CMO, 512Financial

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kristen Tarlecki, 512Financial, 1 9728241531, [email protected], https://512financial.com/

SOURCE 512Financial