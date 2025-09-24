54th Annual Bob Evans Farm Festival to be Held October 10-12

The 2025 celebration includes musical acts, farm fresh food and more on the original Bob Evans Farm

RIO GRANDE, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Evans is proud to announce its 54th annual Farm Festival, taking place from October 10-12, on the original Bob Evans Farm, which is known as the brand's birthplace. The 2025 Farm Festival, celebrating the farming community during the harvest season, will combine family fun, farm fresh food, live acts and more. This year's celebration will include one common theme: spending quality time with loved ones and celebrating better together – paying homage to founder Bob Evans and his family-focused values that molded the brand.

Headlining this year's three-day celebration is rising female country act Tigirily Gold, The Voice Season 17 winner Jake Hoot and Alex Miller, who was an American Idol Finalist in 2021. Alongside their headline acts, event goers will find performances from local artists and entertainers daily.

"We're thrilled to bring everyone together for another year Down on the Farm at the 54th annual Farm Festival, said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans. "With our deep roots in the farming community, this annual weekend of celebration means so much to everyone at Bob Evans and allows us to give back to the farm partners who provide fresh food to each of our restaurants."

The 54th Farm Festival will offer a weekend full of seasonal food and family-friendly entertainment, including:

Farm Fresh Food Down on the Farm:

The annual celebration in Rio Grande brings a variety of delicious, farm fresh food and fall favorites for all attendees, including the famous Farm Festival Bean soup, homemade preserves, Ohio-made cheese, roasted corn on the cob, fresh-made caramel apples and more.

A crowd favorite with the history to match, Bob Evans' famous sausage that kick-started the brand will also be available for guests to enjoy in a variety of sandwiches, or the brand's famous sausage gravy and freshly baked buttermilk biscuits. Additionally, guests can enjoy meals all weekend long at the original Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen located on the property for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Live Music & Entertainment:

At the 2025 Bob Evans Farm Festival, guests can enjoy live performances from several artists, including a rising new female country act, The Voice winner and an American Idol Finalist. Jake Hoot, Season 17 The Voice Winner, will perform on Friday, October 10th at 3:30 p.m., rising new female country act, Tigirilly Gold, comprised of sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh from North Dakota, will perform on Saturday, October 11th at 3:30 p.m., and American Idol Finalist Alex Miller will be performing on Sunday, October 12th at 3:30 p.m. Outside of the three headline acts, attendees can enjoy live music every day starting at 11:30 a.m. from renowned bluegrass, country and gospel musicians.

Attendees can also enjoy live chain saw carvings, performances from local dancers, such as Taps in Motion Cloggers, a team that perform a form of American folk dance, and activities like lumberjack challenges and all-American pig racing. Located throughout the farm, over 60 artisans will be on-site with one-of-a-kind arts & crafts for sale, and guests can find animal petting farms from the Columbus Zoo. Finally, the "Rockets Over Rio" Fireworks show will end Saturday's activities with a colorful display starting at 8:30 p.m.

Additional Details:

The Bob Evans Farm is located on State Route 588, just off U.S. Route 35. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Friday, October 10th through Sunday, October 12th. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance gate with either cash or credit card and are $5 for adults and free for children five and under. There will be no tickets sold in advance or online for the event. The headliner entertainment is included with the price of admission.

Farm Fest will include amusement park rides for attendees of all ages. All-day ride wristbands can be purchased for $10 for ages 13 and up, and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Individual ride tickets can also be purchased for $1 each. The Kids' Farmyard Fun area will feature face painting, a hay bale maze, game tent, kiddie train rides and a corn pile.

Bob Evans welcomes families to camp on the farm for free from Tuesday, October 7th through Sunday, October 12th to enjoy the festival activities all weekend. Spots are available on a first come, first served basis and no reservations are necessary.

"This year, we're bringing three new musical acts for event goers to enjoy, paired with even more action, delicious food and activities for families, said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer for Bob Evans. "We hope everyone can join us on our historic Bob Evans Farm to celebrate the 54th annual Farm Festival better together and feel the history, community and pride we feel hosting this family-friendly event."

For more information and to view the entire weekend's schedule, visit the link here.

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 425 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, download the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

