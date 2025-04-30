56% of Americans Fear Corporate Involvement in Government Threatens Democracy

The majority of Americans worry about democracy, workforce stability, and policy integrity, as private sector leaders play a bigger role in federal decision-making.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rican, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Public skepticism is mounting as private sector leaders, including Elon Musk, play a more prominent role in shaping government policies. A new survey from MyPerfectResume®, a leading resource for resume and career advice, highlights growing concerns about corporate influence in governance.

The March 2025 Corporate Influence on Government Policies survey, which gathered responses from over 1,000 Americans, found that 56% believe corporate involvement in government threatens democracy. Additionally, 65% support stricter regulations to limit private sector influence in federal affairs, signaling a strong public demand for greater transparency and accountability in corporate-government relationships.

Key Findings:

56% believe corporate involvement in government threatens democracy.

65% support stricter regulations on private sector influence in governmental affairs.

48% feel very uncomfortable with private sector leaders influencing government policies.

42% say private sector involvement significantly decreases public trust in government.

44% completely distrust corporate leaders managing government-related initiatives.

48% worry about job cuts and instability in federal agencies.

Corporate Power and Public Trust: A Growing Divide

Despite business leaders playing a larger role in governance, public trust remains low:

42% say corporate influence reduces trust in government, while only 9% believe it increases trust.

43% do not trust business leaders overseeing government-related initiatives.

40% worry private sector involvement reduces government transparency.

33% see some benefit in public-private collaborations, but concerns remain about corporate overreach.

Federal Workforce Restructuring Sparks Widespread Concern

Recent federal workforce changes, including corporate-backed restructuring efforts, have raised alarms about job security, labor rights, and corporate favoritism:

48% worry about job cuts and instability in federal agencies.

53% believe restructuring favors corporate interests over public needs.

42% fear the erosion of worker protections.

57% say restructuring will not improve government efficiency.

39% are very opposed to these restructuring efforts, while 22% are somewhat supportive.

47% lack confidence in corporate leaders managing federal agencies.

Public Divided on Corporate-Government Collaborations

While some Americans recognize potential benefits in public-private partnerships, skepticism remains high:

53% worry government restructuring prioritizes corporate interests over public needs.

53% fear power is becoming too concentrated in the hands of billionaires.

30% cite concerns over technological overreach and increased surveillance.

The Path Forward: Calls for Transparency and Accountability

With skepticism growing, Americans are pushing for stronger oversight and regulation:

65% support stricter regulations to limit private sector influence in government.

53% worry corporate interests are taking priority over public needs.

42% say corporate involvement significantly decreases trust in government

Survey Methodology

The findings in this report are based on a nationwide survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted on March 7, 2025, via Pollfish. The survey included a mix of multiple-choice, scale-based, and open-ended questions designed to assess public perceptions of corporate influence in government, workforce restructuring, and trust in private sector leadership.

Respondents were asked about their comfort levels, trust in corporate leaders, concerns about government transparency, and views on corporate-government collaborations. The sample was balanced to reflect demographic diversity across key factors, including age, gender, and employment status.

