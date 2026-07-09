5C and AMD Collaborate to Advance the Next Generation of Gigascale AI Campuses

"5C and AMD are collaborating to help build the next generation of AI factories with tightly integrated infrastructure spanning compute, power, cooling, networking, and operations that deliver gigascale AI capacity to market." Jonathan Ahdoot, CEO of 5C. Post this

"The next generation of AI factories won't be enabled by chips or data centers in isolation," said Jonathan Ahdoot, CEO of 5C. "They will be tightly integrated ecosystems where compute, power, cooling, networking, and operations are planned together around validated, repeatable rack-scale reference designs. Our collaboration with AMD reflects exactly that, and 5C is proud to deliver the infrastructure execution that brings gigascale AI capacity to market."

"The AI industry has reached a point where performance at scale requires deeply integrated partnerships across all areas of the AI factory," said Andrew Dieckmann, corporate vice president and general manager, Data Center GPU Business, AMD.

"Frontier AI workloads span compute, software, rack-scale architecture and infrastructure design. The AMD Helios rack-scale solution embodies that approach, and our collaboration with 5C shows how AMD's technology roadmap, paired with leading infrastructure partners, delivers leadership performance and TCO for the next generation of agentic AI."

Looking ahead, AMD and 5C are collaborating on a broader roadmap to develop more AI infrastructure capacity optimized for AMD technologies. Initial deployments are underway in Ohio and Memphis, each supporting different neocloud customers.

About 5C:

5C Group is one of North America's largest AI digital infrastructure providers. The company delivers purpose-built infrastructure for AI with a network of state-of-the-art data centers. With over 1.5 gigawatts of roadmap capacity and the ability to power hundreds of thousands of GPUs, 5C Group delivers secure, reliable, and sustainable data center and AI infrastructure solutions at scale for the largest AI users with the most demanding workloads.

For more information, please visit www.5c.ai.

Media Contact

Sarah Andrews, 5C, 1 514-226-0514, [email protected], https://5c.ai/

SOURCE 5C