SEE the person, not the disability. PAY FORWARD the knowledge. And above all, BELIEVE in their potential. Post this

5p- Syndrome (also known as Cri du chat syndrome), affects approximately 1 in 15,000 to 50,000 individuals. Despite its rarity, 5p- Society has built a thriving community focused on support, connection, and visibility. From mini familymeetups to national advocacy, the Society's mission is clear: maximize quality of life through connection, awareness, and acceptance.

"Unity means we're stronger together," said Nick Wallace, President of the 5p- Society. "Whether you walk, run, or post online—we're challenging the community to reach out, connect, and celebrate what makes our loved ones with 5p- truly amazing."

2025 Unity Campaign Highlights:

🧦 Stripy Sock Challenge – Wear one long and one short striped sock on May 5 to represent the deleted and full fifth chromosomes. Use hashtag #stripysocks to show your support.

to represent the deleted and full fifth chromosomes. Use hashtag #stripysocks to show your support. 🏃 Virtual 5k for 5p- – Run, walk, picnic, or play! Over 50 teams worldwide are already signed up to raise awareness and funds. Customize your own event and use #5pminus5k to join in.

for 5p- – Run, walk, picnic, or play! Over 50 teams worldwide are already signed up to raise awareness and funds. Customize your own event and use #5pminus5k to join in. 📸 Faces of 5p- Campaign – Meet the inspiring children and adults living with 5p- Syndrome. Their stories and smiles will flood social media all month long.

Where in the World is C5? –Snap a photo with C5 (the 5p- mascot), and share using #SeeC5 and #criduchatawareness. Let's show the world our unity—one photo at a time.

📜 State Proclamations – Governors across the U.S. have signed proclamations in support of 5p- Awareness Month.

🎉 Regional Family Gatherings– Locally hosted meet-ups throughout different areas of the country may offer the 5k walk, food, and community fun!

About 5p- Society

Founded to support individuals with 5p- Syndrome and their families, the 5p- Society fosters education, connection, and hope. Through programs like family meetups, social media outreach, and awareness events, the Society continues to inspire, inform, and unite.

Join the movement. SEE the person, not the disability. PAY FORWARD the knowledge. And above all, BELIEVE in their potential.

Media Contact

Laura Castillo, 5p- Society, 1 5627564123, [email protected], www.fivepminus.org

SOURCE 5p- Society