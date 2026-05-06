5p- Society Celebrates 40 Years of Support for Families Worldwide

"Our mission is to help families see the person, not the disability." Post this

This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the 5p– Society, the national family support organization dedicated to empowering individuals with 5p– and their "village" of caregivers. Through programs like mini family meetups, the 5p- Society fosters connection, education, and community for families across North America.

"Our mission is to help families see the person, not the disability," says Castillo. "By focusing on what each individual can do, we help them reach their fullest potential."

5p– Awareness Month Campaigns and Events Include:

🧦 Stripy Sock Campaign: Wear one long and one short striped sock on May 5 to represent the whole and deleted fifth chromosomes. #stripysocks

💕 Faces of 5p– Campaign: Meet children and adults living with 5p– through stories shared on social media.

🏃‍♀️ Virtual 5K for 5p–: Join or create a team for the global "Ruby Run" in celebration of the Society's 40th (ruby) anniversary. #5pminus5k

🌍 Where in the World Is C5? Snap a photo with C5, the awareness mascot, and share it using #SeeC5 and #criduchatawareness.

💬 Proclamations and Gatherings: States across the U.S. are issuing proclamations, and regional family gatherings are planned throughout North America.

"Join us in celebrating our Ruby Year," encourages Nick Wallace, President of the 5p– Society. "Run, connect, share stories, and raise awareness. Together, we shine brighter."

Each year, about 50–60 children are born worldwide with 5p– Syndrome. While the challenges vary, the need for understanding and support is universal.

For event details and ways to participate, visit www.fivepminus.org or follow @5pminus on social media. You can also subscribe to the 5p- Society Podcast—"Breathe"—for more awareness day updates in May. You can find The Breath Series Podcast on your favorite Podcast streaming service. Search for 5p- Society: BREATHE.

#stripysocks | #5pawareness | #5pminus5k | #SeeC5 | #Facesof5p

Media Contact

Laura Castillo, 5P Society, 1 5628044506, [email protected], www.fivepminus.org

SOURCE 5P Society