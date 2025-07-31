5StarWines - the Book 2026 Now Available Online and on Amazon, Showcasing the Year's Top-Scoring Wines

Vinitaly and Veronafiere are pleased to announce that 5StarWines – the Book 2026, featuring the 760 top-scoring wines from the prestigious 5StarWines selection event, is now available in digital format on the official website and in paperback on Amazon, offering wine lovers and professionals easy access to the best-rated wines of the year.

VERONA, Italy, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ninth edition of 5StarWines – the Book took place from 1-3 April, in the days preceding Vinitaly 2025, the prominent wine trade fair held in Verona, Italy. Following three days of blind tastings, the producers whose wines obtained an evaluation of at least 90/100 were included in 5StarWines – the Book 2026, now available to purchase on Amazon.

To evaluate the over 2,200 samples offered by more than 600 wineries, a panel of over 60 judges, including Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, sommeliers, bloggers and trade journalists, was selected from all over the world. Out of the participating wines, 760 achieved a score of more than 90 or more. The wines that achieved a score between 85 and 89 received an official certificate of participation in digital format. The digital format of the guide is available online on the official website of the event: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/awards/5starwines-the-book/the-guide/. A paperback copy of the guidebook is also available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/1VxHC5Y.

This year's judging panel included globally respected experts and Master of Wine holders, such as Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, Bernard Burtschy PhD, Robert Joseph, Daniele Cernilli, and Andrea Lonardi MW. Their collective expertise ensured that the selection maintained its high level of credibility and international relevance.

Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere, underlines the significance of the publication: "5StarWines – the Book represents a promotion and communication tool of great value, capable of offering a unique insight into the production quality selected on the basis of rigorous assessment criteria. It is the first wine guide in the world promoted by an international trade fair, unique in the global wine scene, that testifies to Vinitaly's commitment to promoting Italian wine with authority and innovation."

In addition to being featured in the printed and digital guide, selected wineries benefit from a comprehensive suite of promotional activities tailored to enhance the visibility of their top-scoring wines. Throughout the year, these wineries receive direct updates and invitations to participate in events such as international roadshows, Vinitaly International Academy courses in Italy and abroad, and the wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum. Wineries are also actively involved in promotional opportunities that include the publication of selected wines across major social media platforms (@5StarWines on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn), official diplomas, digital badges and stickers for bottles and podcast interviews.

Daniele Cernilli, General Chair of the selection, explained the value of the Guide: "the event gives all participants, especially we Italians, the rare opportunity to taste with experts from around the world and to understand other points of view on the wines examined, which are primarily Italian in origin. All this contributes to the drafting of a book, which is also a guide, but is above all the fruit of a collective work, combining the opinions of many panels of tasters with that of a final commission that re-tastes, discusses, and checks all the deserving samples, finally assigning special prizes."

A highlight of the 2025 edition was the awarding of nine prestigious Trophies, including Winery of the Year – Grand Vinitaly (won by Cantina del Rimedio S.c.a. for their collectively top-scoring wines), Best Italian Wine – Banco BPM (Franciacorta Brut Rosé "Cuvée Monogram" 2016 by Azienda Agricola Castel Faglia Srl), and category-specific honors for Best White, Rosé, Red, Semi Sparkling, Sparkling, Sweet, and Fortified Wines.

For additional information regarding the promotion of the selected wines, consult the 5StarWines website: http://vinitaly.com/en/awards/5starwines-the-book/.

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its ninth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2025 edition, over 2,200 wines took part in the competition and 760 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

