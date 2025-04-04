5StarWines - the Book Selection at Vinitaly Announces This Year's Trophy Winners as Nine Wines Secure Top Honors

The 9th edition of 5StarWines - the Book was held in Verona from 1-3 April. The prestigious annual wine selection came to a close with a remarkable 761 wines scoring 90 and above. This year, 9 trophies were awarded for excellence in various categories, including still, sparkling, sweet and fortified wines. The coveted title 'Winery of the Year – Grand Vinitaly' went to Cantina del Rimedio S.c.a. from Sardinia, and the 'Best Italian Wine – Banco BPM' Trophy was presented to Azienda Agricola Castel Faglia Srl Lombardy, for their Franciacorta Docg Brut Rosé Millesimato Cuvée Monogram 2016.
The 2025 edition of 5StarWines - the Book came to a close after three days of blind tastings by an international panel of experienced professional judges. As the scores are tallied and tasting notes compiled, wine producers anxiously await the announcement of the 761 wines chosen to feature in the upcoming 9th edition of 5StarWines - the Book Guide. Over 2,200 wines were carefully tasted and evaluated by the judges and only those who scored 90 and above will be included in the Guide. Veneto, Sicily, and Sardinia were the regions with the most wines presented for the selection.
The nine Trophy winners were announced by the General Chairmen: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, Bernard Burtschy, Daniele Cernili, Robert Joseph, and Andrea Lonardi MW.
- WINERY OF THE YEAR – GRAND VINITALY
Cantina del Rimedio S.c.a.
- BEST ITALIAN WINE – BANCO BPM
Azienda Agricola Castel Faglia Srl - Franciacorta Docg Brut Rosé Millesimato Cuvée Monogram 2016 | 96
- BEST WHITE WINE
Vigneti Repetto di Repetto Gian Paolo - Colli Tortonesi Doc Timorasso Derthona Quadro 2022 | 95
- BEST ROSÉ WINE
Vitis in Vulture Soc. Coop. a r.l. - Basilicata Igp Rosato FORENTUM 2024 | 93
- BEST RED WINE
Pico Maccario s.s. Agr. - Barolo Docg Cannubi 2021 | 95
- BEST SEMI-SPARKLING WINE
Giacobazzi A. e Figli Srl - Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro Doc Frizzante Secco 2 N.V. | 93
- BEST SPARKLING WINE
Cantina del Rimedio S.c.a. - Vsq Brut Metodo Classico Aristanis N.V. | 95
- BEST SWEET WINE
Nuraghe Crabioni - Moscato di Sorso-Sennori Doc PRITZIOSU 2023 | 95
- FORTIFIED WINE
Pellegrino - Marsala Doc Ambra Superiore Riserva Old John 1998 | 92
The complete list of selected wines will be published on the event website: https://www.vinitaly.com/media/i4afjnpp/classifica2025_5starwines_eng.pdf. Wineries will receive diploma certificates on the first day of Vinitaly International Wine and Spirits Exhibition, which opens on Sunday, 6 April. Diplomas will be displayed during Vinitaly, helping producers to be recognised for excellence as visitors and buyers make their rounds of the pavilions. The award-winning wines will also receive stickers for their bottles, giving consumers an immediately recognisable indication of quality products.
Selected wines will also benefit from continuous promotional support both nationally and internationally, with official photos, social media coverage and a lasting presence on the event website. Wines that scored between 85 and 89 will receive an official digital certificate of participation.
Robert Joseph, General Chair of the Selection, remarked: "Every year, this day is particularly captivating as we witness the top wines in each category. It's a remarkable showcase of Italy's diverse wine landscape, highlighting its extraordinary range of grape varieties, terroirs, and altitudes. After three days of exceptional tastings, this moment stands out as a true celebration of Italian wine."
Exclusive Vinitaly Masterclass & 5StarWines Trophy Winners Announcement
During Vinitaly, a special Masterclass will take place on April 8th at 4:30 PM, offering attendees a deep dive into the evaluation process that led to the top-scoring wines. The General Chairs of the Selection will showcase the seven highest-rated wines, guiding participants through the tasting process and scoring methodology. This is a unique opportunity to taste award-winning wines and understand the rigorous evaluation behind one of the industry's most prestigious wine guides.
Immediately after the session, the official announcement of the 5StarWines – the Book 2025 Trophy awards will take place with great fanfare. This ceremony will celebrate the nine top-scoring wines and wineries, with the individual producers on hand to receive the trophies for their award-winning labels.
The event will conclude with a walk-around tasting, attended by executives from Veronafiere, the winning producers, and the General Chairs and Judges of 5StarWines – the Book. A unique opportunity to taste and appreciate the excellent wines that won the hearts of the judges at this year's selection.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its ninth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2025 edition, over 2,200 wines took part in the competition and 761 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool on both the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
