5StarWines - the Book Selection at Vinitaly Announces This Year's Trophy Winners as Nine Wines Secure Top Honors

WINERY OF THE YEAR – GRAND VINITALY

Cantina del Rimedio S.c.a.

BEST ITALIAN WINE – BANCO BPM

Azienda Agricola Castel Faglia Srl - Franciacorta Docg Brut Rosé Millesimato Cuvée Monogram 2016 | 96

BEST WHITE WINE

Vigneti Repetto di Repetto Gian Paolo - Colli Tortonesi Doc Timorasso Derthona Quadro 2022 | 95

BEST ROSÉ WINE

Vitis in Vulture Soc. Coop. a r.l. - Basilicata Igp Rosato FORENTUM 2024 | 93

BEST RED WINE

Pico Maccario s.s. Agr. - Barolo Docg Cannubi 2021 | 95

BEST SEMI-SPARKLING WINE

Giacobazzi A. e Figli Srl - Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro Doc Frizzante Secco 2 N.V. | 93

BEST SPARKLING WINE

Cantina del Rimedio S.c.a. - Vsq Brut Metodo Classico Aristanis N.V. | 95

BEST SWEET WINE

Nuraghe Crabioni - Moscato di Sorso-Sennori Doc PRITZIOSU 2023 | 95

FORTIFIED WINE

Pellegrino - Marsala Doc Ambra Superiore Riserva Old John 1998 | 92

The complete list of selected wines will be published on the event website: https://www.vinitaly.com/media/i4afjnpp/classifica2025_5starwines_eng.pdf. Wineries will receive diploma certificates on the first day of Vinitaly International Wine and Spirits Exhibition, which opens on Sunday, 6 April. Diplomas will be displayed during Vinitaly, helping producers to be recognised for excellence as visitors and buyers make their rounds of the pavilions. The award-winning wines will also receive stickers for their bottles, giving consumers an immediately recognisable indication of quality products.

Selected wines will also benefit from continuous promotional support both nationally and internationally, with official photos, social media coverage and a lasting presence on the event website. Wines that scored between 85 and 89 will receive an official digital certificate of participation.

Robert Joseph, General Chair of the Selection, remarked: "Every year, this day is particularly captivating as we witness the top wines in each category. It's a remarkable showcase of Italy's diverse wine landscape, highlighting its extraordinary range of grape varieties, terroirs, and altitudes. After three days of exceptional tastings, this moment stands out as a true celebration of Italian wine."

Exclusive Vinitaly Masterclass & 5StarWines Trophy Winners Announcement

During Vinitaly, a special Masterclass will take place on April 8th at 4:30 PM, offering attendees a deep dive into the evaluation process that led to the top-scoring wines. The General Chairs of the Selection will showcase the seven highest-rated wines, guiding participants through the tasting process and scoring methodology. This is a unique opportunity to taste award-winning wines and understand the rigorous evaluation behind one of the industry's most prestigious wine guides.

Immediately after the session, the official announcement of the 5StarWines – the Book 2025 Trophy awards will take place with great fanfare. This ceremony will celebrate the nine top-scoring wines and wineries, with the individual producers on hand to receive the trophies for their award-winning labels.

The event will conclude with a walk-around tasting, attended by executives from Veronafiere, the winning producers, and the General Chairs and Judges of 5StarWines – the Book. A unique opportunity to taste and appreciate the excellent wines that won the hearts of the judges at this year's selection.

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its ninth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2025 edition, over 2,200 wines took part in the competition and 761 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool on both the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

