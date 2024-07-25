5StarWines - the Book 2025: Influential wine guide launches in free digital format plus paperback edition on Amazon

"5StarWines – the Book is an invaluable communication and promotional tool, starting with essential production features and presenting the best quality products that represent individual wineries. [...] It is part of a targeted promotional effort aimed at both a national and international audience." Post this

The digital format of the guide is available online on the official website of the event: https://bit.ly/3zSiMnw

A paperback copy of the guidebook is also available on Amazon: https://bit.ly/3WmLiVY

The book aims to put the selected companies directly in contact with professionals across the wine industry, an important opportunity for small and medium-sized wineries to increase their visibility on the international stage.

Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere, underlines the significance of the publication: "5StarWines – the Book is an invaluable communication and promotional tool, starting with the essential production features and presenting the best quality products that represent individual wineries. [...] A showcase by and for producers, it is part of a targeted promotional effort aimed at both a national and international audience. With a constant focus on quality, we strive to deliver a virtuous mechanism of growth and business opportunities for the entire world of wine."

The book represents only one of several promotional activities especially tailored to the high scoring wineries and their products. Throughout the year, wineries receive direct updates on events, roadshows, Vinitaly International Academy courses in Italy and abroad, and wine2wine Business Forum. Winery owners and their marketing teams and enologists are given the opportunity to participate and promote their wines during events.

Promotional activities include the publication of the dedicated tasting notes on several social media channels (@5StarWines is present on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin).

Andrea Lonardi MW, founder of AL Cultivating Legacy, explained the value of the Guide: "Working in collaboration with a high-level international tasting panel, like that of 5StarWines – the Book, makes it even more of a growth opportunity, thanks to the invaluable feedback and constant dialogue with esteemed colleagues. Observing, reading, and checking the provisional panel tastings allows one to understand the different angles of analysis and the gaps that Italian wine must consider at a production, stylistic and communicative level, all in an international context."

The Selection includes 19 special trophies awarded wines and companies that achieve outstanding scores in their category. In collaboration with the Italian Wine Podcast, award winning producers are invited for interviews focused on their wines and achievements. The interviews provide a unique format for producers to reach an international audience and present their wines and their hopes for future projects.

For additional information regarding the promotion of the selected wines, consult the 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls website: https://www.5starwines.it/?lang=en.

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its ninth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2024 edition, over 2,300 wines took part in the competition and 884 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

Media Contact

5StarWines - the Book Media Team, Veronafiere, +39 045 8101447, [email protected], https://www.5starwines.it/?lang=en

SOURCE 5StarWines