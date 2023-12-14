5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2024: registration now open for influential wine selection event

5StarWines & Wine Without Walls offers winemakers a unique marketing and promotional tool. In particular, the benefits include the publication in 5StarWines – the Book, distributed to over 10,000 high-profile industry professionals. Post this

5StarWines & Wine Without Walls offers winemakers an unique marketing and promotional tool. In particular, the benefits include: participation in grand tastings, promotion on social media platforms, and invitations to events with buyers hosted by Veronafiere. Publication in 5StarWines – the Book, distributed to over 10,000 high-profile industry professionals. Inclusion in the Vinitaly Plus catalogue. Publication on winesearcher.com, the powerful search engine that enables users to identify the price and availability of a wine all over the world. Digital tasting notes on official social media channels (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn). Free marketing toolkit, with stickers, tasting notes and diploma. Tastings reserved for buyers and wine professionals for the highest-scoring wines. Podcast interviews for wineries with the top-scored wines.

For the 2024 event, four General Chairs have already been confirmed, with Spanish Master of Wine Pedro Ballesteros Torres joining Bernard Burtschy, Robert Joseph and Daniele Cernilli as the leading judges.



About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its eighth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2023 edition, over 2,200 wines took part in the competition and 733 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

