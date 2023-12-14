5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2024: registration now open for influential wine selection event

Registration is now open for the 2024 edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls. The influential wine selection event is held every year in Verona in the buildup to Vinitaly, the most important international wine fair in the world. The event brings together a prestigious panel of over 70 international judges to blind taste over 2,000 samples of wines from Italy and beyond, providing a unique platform for Italian wine producers to reach a global audience of wine buyers and professionals.
VERONA, Italy, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 5StarWines – the Book is the wine selection event organized by Veronafiere and held every year in the days immediately preceding Vinitaly, one of the most important international wine fairs in Europe. Each year, over two thousand wines are tasted by a jury of international experts, who assign a score and prepare a tasting note in English for each wine. The tasting lasts three days and culminates in the publication of the guide "5StarWines – the Book," a collection of all the wines that received a score equal to or greater than 90/100. Wine Without Walls is the part of the selection dedicated to certified organic and/or biodynamic wines.
Registration for the 2024 edition is now open at https://www.5starwines.it/registrazioni/. For those who register before the 21 December 2023, an early early-bird discount of 15% is available.
5StarWines & Wine Without Walls offers winemakers an unique marketing and promotional tool. In particular, the benefits include: participation in grand tastings, promotion on social media platforms, and invitations to events with buyers hosted by Veronafiere. Publication in 5StarWines – the Book, distributed to over 10,000 high-profile industry professionals. Inclusion in the Vinitaly Plus catalogue. Publication on winesearcher.com, the powerful search engine that enables users to identify the price and availability of a wine all over the world. Digital tasting notes on official social media channels (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn). Free marketing toolkit, with stickers, tasting notes and diploma. Tastings reserved for buyers and wine professionals for the highest-scoring wines. Podcast interviews for wineries with the top-scored wines.
For the 2024 event, four General Chairs have already been confirmed, with Spanish Master of Wine Pedro Ballesteros Torres joining Bernard Burtschy, Robert Joseph and Daniele Cernilli as the leading judges.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its eighth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2023 edition, over 2,200 wines took part in the competition and 733 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
