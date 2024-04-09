5thPort™ Partners with Rocky Mountain Clinical Research to Advance Digital Patient Education and eConsent in Idaho

"We chose 5thPort™'s digital Patient Engagement and eConsenting platform over the other competing products due to its advanced functionalities, including security, adaptability, and ability to customize the experience to our study and subjects' needs." Post this

In its quest to enhance clinical trial efficiency and accessibility, RMCR embarked on a digital transformation journey, transitioning all workflows to electronic/online platforms. After careful evaluation of various solutions in the market, RMCR selected 5thPort™'s digital patient engagement and eConsenting platform for its advanced functionalities and easily configurable/prescriptive patient education capabilities.

Dr. Mark Sulik, Director of Clinical Research at Rocky Mountain Clinical Research, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We chose 5thPort™'s digital Patient Engagement and eConsenting platform over the other competing products due to its advanced functionalities, including security, adaptability, and ability to customize the experience to our study and subjects' needs. With their excellent guidance and training, 5thPort™ completed the implementation in less than 2 months! 5thPort™ also uses an open API which will allow us to further customize our offerings and reduce our work."

Suresh Kumar, Senior Vice President of Sales at 5thPort™, added, "We are thrilled to be a pivotal component of Rocky Mountain Clinical Research's Digital Transformation initiative. Our cutting-edge platform is poised to revolutionize their clinical trial processes, ensuring enhanced efficiency and patient engagement. This partnership marks the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration, and we are excited to support RMCR in their mission to deliver top-notch medical care."

For more information about 5thPort, visit www.5thPort.com. To learn more about Rocky Mountain Clinical Research, please visit www.RockyMountainClinicalResearch.com.

ABOUT 5THPORT™ FOR CLINICAL TRIALS:

5thPort™ is a cloud-based patient engagement and eConsent solution built specifically for clinical trials. It is purposefully designed to tackle four primary challenges in both site-based and decentralized clinical trials: reduce your patient drop-out rates, improve your patient conversion rates, enhance patient protocol adherence, and simplify your consent related audit and regulatory compliance process.

5thPort™ offers a variety of digital engagement options including videos, documents, quizzes, acknowledgements and surveys leading to a conversational digital informed consent that can be completed remotely or at the trial site. 5thPort™ eliminates paper and manual processes. It drives efficiency by allowing organizations to manage multiple trials with multiple sites from one management console. 5thPort™'s automated re-consenting workflow and One Touch Compliance™ reporting helps CRO's, Sponsors, and Sites meet their trial objectives.

ABOUT RMCR:

Located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Rocky Mountain Clinical Research is highly esteemed by producers of medications, insulin pumps and other modalities related to diabetes. We are highly sought after for our clinical research expertise.

We are an integral member of a family of medical companies including Rocky Mountain Diabetes Center, Express Lab, and Rocky Mountain Pharmacy. As part of Rocky Mountain Diabetes Center, clinical research has been a big part of our practice for more than 20 years. We have collaborated with most of the major pharmaceutical companies in bringing to market new treatments and medications for diabetes.

Media Contact

Suresh Kumar, 5thPort, LLC, 1 888 584 7678, [email protected], www.5thport.com

SOURCE 5thPort, LLC