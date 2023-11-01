6,200 Companies Hired for 54K Fully Remote Jobs in Q3 - New Report From the Virtual Vocations Job Board

"The typical summer hiring slump barely registered in the remote world this year, with the Virtual Vocations team and our Employer Partners publishing a monthly average of more than 18,000 fully remote jobs during July, August, and September." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations Post this

Spawn added, "Among the more than 54,000 total fully remote jobs published to the Virtual Vocations job board in Q3, 80% were for experienced workers with previous relevant work experience in a given role. Also, the majority of job postings (52%) were for full-time jobs. Educated applicants were also in high demand, with 40% of all fully remote job postings requiring a bachelor's degree."

Ranked by the total number of 100% remote job postings shared to the Virtual Vocations database during Q3 2023, the following companies, industries, and locations are best for fully remote hiring:

Top 5 Companies for Fully Remote Jobs:

1. VocoVision, Inc.

2. UnitedHealth Group

3. Maximus, Inc.

4. CVS Health Corporation

5. Humana Inc.

Top 5 Industries for Fully Remote Jobs:

1. Information Technology

2. Healthcare

3. Marketing

4. Sales

5. Financial

Top 5 Locations for Fully Remote Jobs:

1. Florida

2. Texas

3. North Carolina

4. Georgia

5. Virginia

Virtual Vocations also named its top 10 Employer Partners for the quarter. Employer Partners represent more than 3,600 vetted businesses that collaborate with Virtual Vocations to share fully remote job openings directly to its job board. From July through September, the following companies were among the best for 100% virtual work:

Top 5 Employer Partners for Fully Remote Jobs:

1. BairesDev

2. TTEC Holdings, Inc.

3. eXp Realty

4. Littera Education Inc.

5. Achieve Test Prep

The third quarter of 2023 also marked the addition of six new Employer Partners to Virtual Vocations' program, joining companies like Susan G. Komen and Intuit Inc.

New Q3 2023 Employer Partners:

1. Groomers Friend, LLC

2. Halsey Resources

3. Nevada Autism Center

4. Instruction Partners

5. ROOK

6. PRIMUS Business Management

To see Virtual Vocations' complete set of top 10 lists for the best companies, industries, locations, and Employer Partners for fully remote jobs from Q3 2023, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/q3-2023-state-of-remote-work-jobs-report/

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

