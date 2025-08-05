6-Axis Alignment System with High-Performance Direct Drive Mechanics and Ultra-Fast "First Light" Algorithms, new from PI

New parallel-kinematic nanopositioning direct-drive platform concept provides motion in 6 degrees of freedom

AUBURN, Mass., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in precision motion control and photonics alignment solutions, announces the release of the new F-690.S1 SpaceFAB 6-axis alignment platform, purpose-built for high-throughput photonics integrated circuit (PIC) packaging and test applications.

With direct-drive linear motors, high-resolution, absolute-measuring encoders, and advanced alignment routines, the SpaceFAB nanopositioning platform is engineered to meet the most demanding requirements in silicon photonics, fiber array coupling, and free-space optics.

Advanced Mechanics Concept for High Dynamics and Repeatability

The foundation of the SpaceFAB system is a triad of XY nanopositioning stages, symmetrically arranged at 120° intervals, each equipped with cross-roller bearings and direct drive linear motors. Absolute encoders deliver nanometer-level resolution, while air pressure-activated brakes ensure positional safety during power loss or shutdown.

Each XY nanopositioning stage supports a linear bearing mounted on a wedge with a ball-joint connection — forming an architecture that allows the moving platform to rotate in pitch, yaw, and roll. This unique structure provides smooth, coordinated 6-DOF motion with high dynamic response, exceptional repeatability, and extended XY travel. The system is designed for long-term reliability, with robust, maintenance-free mechanics and the flexibility to operate in inverted orientations.

Intelligent Electronics with Fast PIC Alignment Capabilities

At the heart of the SpaceFAB alignment system is the ACS-based SPiiPlusEC motion controller, featuring three ultra-low-jitter NanoPWM drives and 24-bit A/D converters optimized for high-resolution optical signal acquisition – all fully integrated and configured by PI. This electronics suite enables ultra-precise optical feedback for real-time alignment optimization with minimal motion-induced noise.

The system supports direct Cartesian end-position commands, with all inverse kinematics and coordinate conversion handled within the controller. "Pivot Anywhere" a capability allowing the user to set the pivot point by software, is fully integrated, making adaptation to different PICs and mounting hardware easy.

Alignment Routines for Production-Scale Throughput

The SpaceFAB motion and alignment controller comes preloaded with a comprehensive suite of high-speed photonics alignment routines, including:

Fast Multi-Channel Photonics Alignment (FMPA) Meander and Spiral Scans for efficient area-based signal acquisition and device characterization

Multi-Axis Gradient Search for rapid signal optimization across multiple degrees of freedom

PILightningFast First Light Search, an optional feature delivering first-light detection over a 500x500µm² area in just 0.3 seconds

These routines enable full-area spiral scans of 100×100µm² and 500×500µm² in as little as 0.3 seconds and 2 seconds, respectively. After first light detection, search gradient convergence occurs in just 0.3 seconds, supporting both coarse acquisition and fine optimization with unmatched efficiency.

Precision Specifications

Travel Range: XY: 50mm, Z: 25mm, Rotational: Theta X / Y: 15°; Theta Z: 30°

Max Speed : 500mm/s (linear), 100°/s (rotational)

: 500mm/s (linear), 100°/s (rotational) Minimum Incremental Motion (MIM): 10nm / 2 µrad

Repeatability: ±50nm (XY), ±75nm (Z), ±2 µrad (rotational)

Sensor Resolution: 1nm

Flexible Tooling and Integration

The F-690.S1 SpaceFAB 6-axis motion platform and alignment system is available with optional fiber and fiber array holders (model F-690.A1), featuring reversible fixture mounts for single fiber or array alignment. All necessary cables and accessories for controller connection are included.

Industries Served

Optimization of high-throughput processes in fields such as PIC, photonics, metrology, semiconductor test, micro-assembly, and optics.

