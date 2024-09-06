Traditionally, eDiscovery has been primarily associated with legal proceedings. However, as the role of data and the regulations surrounding data storage and use have evolved, the use of eDiscovery has also expanded. Post this

"Traditionally, eDiscovery has been primarily associated with legal proceedings. However, as the role of data and the regulations surrounding data storage and use have evolved, the use of eDiscovery has also expanded," explained Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at eGovernance.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "6 eDiscovery Best Practices for Effective Data Governance to Implement Now."

Ensure Effective Data Identification and Classification

"Data involved in eDiscovery must be searchable and accessible. Additionally, a clear chain of custody for all data ensures the preservation of data integrity, a fundamental goal in eDiscovery."

Prioritize Data Security and Confidentiality

"To ensure regulatory compliance and prevent spoliation of data for litigation purposes, companies must focus on data security and privacy. Best practices include encrypting sensitive data and implementing access controls. Organizations should also regularly audit security protocols to prevent data breaches."

Automate Where Possible

"As the data environment grows increasingly complex, legal teams can find themselves bogged down with identifying and collecting data. Automating many routine and time-consuming tasks frees up legal counsel to focus on doing what they do best. It also allows teams to establish case strategy more quickly while improving accuracy."

Choose Your eDiscovery Vendor Carefully

"As both the data environment and the legal landscape continue to evolve, organizations will benefit from partnering with an experienced eDiscovery vendor. But take time to vet potential vendors carefully, as the decision can significantly impact both legal outcomes and data quality."

Implement eDiscovery Best Practices for Effective Data Governance

By tapping into the synergy between eDiscovery and data governance, organizations streamline their data processes, protect critical data, and support data usability. Carefully chosen technology supports both initiatives. Consider a solution such as eGovernance, a proven, cloud-based eDiscovery solution that prioritizes data protection, efficiency, and ease of use.

