6 Experts, 35 Companies, and 79 Products Awarded for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is now playing a more important role in our lives. We are so proud that such an incredible group of companies won this year's program. Congratulations to all the creativity and hard work of every employee involved. Post this

The 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards winners are:

Individual Winners

Steve Herrod , Partner, Juxtapose

, Partner, Juxtapose Prof. Borhen Marzougui, Smart Cities and Intelligent Products Development Advisor

Ravi Starzl , PhD, Colorado.ai

, PhD, Colorado.ai Wesley ter Haar, Co-CEO, Media.Monks

Vitaliy Trenkenshu, CEO, Datanomix.pro

Preethi Kolluru Ramanaiah , Integration Architect, EY

Organizational Winners

6sense - Generative AI

Accolade - Natural Language Processing

Aisera - Generative AI

AppFolio - Natural Language Processing

Austin Data Labs - Machine Learning

Beyond Limits - Automated Reasoning

Bright Machines - Automation

BSI - Knowledge Management

Builder.ai - Hybrid Intelligent System

CCC Intelligent Solutions - Computer Vision

Censia - Generative AI

Cognizant - Artificial Creativity

Cresta - Knowledge Management

DataGPT - Natural Language Processing

Deloitte AI InstituteTM - Automation

DigitalOwl - Generative AI

EVERSANA - Generative AI

GroupBy Inc. - Machine Learning

Gunderson Dettmer - Generative AI

- Generative AI ibex - Intelligent Agent

Icertis - Generative AI

ImmuniWeb - Machine Learning

Lirio, Inc. - Intelligent Control

Media.Monks - Strategic Planning

Microblink - Machine Learning

Nuvalence - Generative AI

OncoHost - Machine Learning

OrboGraph - Hybrid Intelligent System

Sanctuary AI - Robotics

Skit.ai - Natural Language Processing

TD Bank Group - Generative AI

Torc Robotics - Vehicle Infrastructure Integration

Travelport - Generative AI

Volumental - Computer Vision

WNS - Generative AI

Product Winners

4CRisk.ai Products - Natural Language Processing

ADP Marketplace - Automation

AdTheorent Predictive Audiences, built by ABi™ - Machine Learning

AG Consultancy & Apps Ltd ( AG ) - Intelligent Agent

AI21 GenAI Task-specific Models - Natural Language Processing

Apartment List Lea - Intelligent Agent

Apollo Intelligence Next-Generation Platform for Market Insights - Natural Language Processing

Baidu Global MediaGo - Machine Learning

BCW Decipher, Powered by Limbik - Strategic Planning

Businessolver Sofia AI - Machine Learning

Carnegie Learning LiveHint AI™ - Intelligent Agent

Certilytics Provider Practice GPT - Expert System

CLAIRE - Strategic Planning

Clinch Flight Control - Generative AI

Cognaize AI Platform - Hybrid Intelligent System

Concentrix Conversational Assist (CxQI) - Natural Language Processing

Concentrix Training AI - Hybrid Intelligent System

Darktrace/Email™ - Machine Learning

Datasite Cloud - Machine Learning

DDN AI400X2 QLC - Natural Language Processing

Digital Global Systems - Intelligent Control

Dstillery ID-free® - Machine Learning

EPAM Systems AI DIAL - Generative AI

EY.ai EYQ - EY's own AI assistant - Generative AI

Eyes of AI™ - Platform for AI-based segmentation and detection of dental pathologies. - Diagnosis

FLOWSPARKS - Generative AI

FoxBot Autonomous Forklift - Robotics

Freshworks Freddy Copilot - Expert System

fullthrottle.ai - Automation

GlobeNewswire's AI Press Release Generator - Generative AI

iMerit Ango Hub - Automation

Infocepts DiscoverYai - Virtual Intelligence

Institute for Information Industry - Life Guardian Pathway System Service - Computer Vision

Infosys Topaz - Knowledge Management

Intelligence Node Content Optimization Platform - Hybrid Intelligent System

Johnson Controls OpenBlue Worker Safety - Machine Learning

Krones Dynafill - Intelligent Control

Lattice Automate™ solution stack - Automation

Legion Workforce Management - Automated Planning and Scheduling

LG Appliance AI Chipset - Intelligent Agent

Lightning AI Studios - Generative AI

LocaliQ - Automation

Machine Learning for IBM z/OS - Machine Learning

Marchex as A Service - Generative AI

Media.Monks Monks.Flow - Hybrid Intelligent System

Messagepoint - Generative AI

MineOS - Machine Learning

Miros - Machine Learning

Mural AI - Knowledge Management

NICE Enlighten Copilot for Agents - Generative AI

OneStream Sensible ML - Machine Learning

Persado Essential Motivation - Generative AI

Phenom X+ - Generative AI

Phoenix Energy Technologies ClassifyAI™ - Machine Learning

PolyAI Customer-Led Voice Assistants - Intelligent Agent

Prezent Platform - Machine Learning

Pricefx - Generative AI

ProCogia CareCounselor - Automated Reasoning

Quantiphi baioniq - Generative AI

Relativity aiR for Review - Automated Reasoning

Resolve Tech Solutions Juno Labs.ai - Hybrid Intelligent System

Revenue.io - Expert System

SearchUnify Knowbler - Knowledge Management

Sensormatic Solutions Computer Vision Analytics - Computer Vision

Skillsoft CAISY - Generative AI

Smarter AI Platform - Vehicle Infrastructure Integration

The Dow Chemical Company Advanced Modeling of Oxygenated Solvents - Machine Learning

The Dow Chemical Company Odor Profile Predictor - Expert System

Tribute Technology Tribute Obituary Writer - Artificial Creativity

unitQ - Automation

Unstructured - Generative AI

V2N.ai - Natural Language Processing

Verint Da Vinci AI - Intelligent Agent

Verkada Video Security (Cameras) - Computer Vision

Veryon Diagnostics - Diagnosis

Voxel51 FiftyOne - Computer Vision

WNS Unified Analytics Platform (UAP) - Insurance - Machine Learning

Wolters Kluwer Xpitax Scan Optimizer - Computer Vision

Xactly Copilot - Generative AI

Judges also named several nominees finalists for their performance. Finalists include:

AnswerRocket

Cadence Design Systems, Inc

Canvass AI

CapitaLand Investment Cubby

Carrier Global Corporation

Fantasy

Investidea Bright Technology

Johnson Controls

Lattice Semiconductor

OKG Global Business Services (GBS)

PeriGen

Powerfleet

Red Hat

Red Points

Signal AI

SlashNext

VOZIQ AI

Welldoc

Yseop

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact

Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group LLC, 1 9095292737, [email protected], www.bintelligence.com

SOURCE Business Intelligence Group LLC