6 Experts, 35 Companies, and 79 Products Awarded for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence

Business Intelligence Group Announces Results of Annual Industry Awards Program
PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners of its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. This business awards program sets out to recognize those organizations, products and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.
"Artificial Intelligence is now playing a more important role in our lives," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud that such an incredible group of companies won this year's program. Congratulations to all the creativity and hard work of every employee involved."
The 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards winners are:
Individual Winners
- Steve Herrod, Partner, Juxtapose
- Prof. Borhen Marzougui, Smart Cities and Intelligent Products Development Advisor
- Ravi Starzl, PhD, Colorado.ai
- Wesley ter Haar, Co-CEO, Media.Monks
- Vitaliy Trenkenshu, CEO, Datanomix.pro
- Preethi Kolluru Ramanaiah, Integration Architect, EY
Organizational Winners
- 6sense - Generative AI
- Accolade - Natural Language Processing
- Aisera - Generative AI
- AppFolio - Natural Language Processing
- Austin Data Labs - Machine Learning
- Beyond Limits - Automated Reasoning
- Bright Machines - Automation
- BSI - Knowledge Management
- Builder.ai - Hybrid Intelligent System
- CCC Intelligent Solutions - Computer Vision
- Censia - Generative AI
- Cognizant - Artificial Creativity
- Cresta - Knowledge Management
- DataGPT - Natural Language Processing
- Deloitte AI InstituteTM - Automation
- DigitalOwl - Generative AI
- EVERSANA - Generative AI
- GroupBy Inc. - Machine Learning
- Gunderson Dettmer - Generative AI
- ibex - Intelligent Agent
- Icertis - Generative AI
- ImmuniWeb - Machine Learning
- Lirio, Inc. - Intelligent Control
- Media.Monks - Strategic Planning
- Microblink - Machine Learning
- Nuvalence - Generative AI
- OncoHost - Machine Learning
- OrboGraph - Hybrid Intelligent System
- Sanctuary AI - Robotics
- Skit.ai - Natural Language Processing
- TD Bank Group - Generative AI
- Torc Robotics - Vehicle Infrastructure Integration
- Travelport - Generative AI
- Volumental - Computer Vision
- WNS - Generative AI
Product Winners
- 4CRisk.ai Products - Natural Language Processing
- ADP Marketplace - Automation
- AdTheorent Predictive Audiences, built by ABi™ - Machine Learning
- AG Consultancy & Apps Ltd ( AG ) - Intelligent Agent
- AI21 GenAI Task-specific Models - Natural Language Processing
- Apartment List Lea - Intelligent Agent
- Apollo Intelligence Next-Generation Platform for Market Insights - Natural Language Processing
- Baidu Global MediaGo - Machine Learning
- BCW Decipher, Powered by Limbik - Strategic Planning
- Businessolver Sofia AI - Machine Learning
- Carnegie Learning LiveHint AI™ - Intelligent Agent
- Certilytics Provider Practice GPT - Expert System
- CLAIRE - Strategic Planning
- Clinch Flight Control - Generative AI
- Cognaize AI Platform - Hybrid Intelligent System
- Concentrix Conversational Assist (CxQI) - Natural Language Processing
- Concentrix Training AI - Hybrid Intelligent System
- Darktrace/Email™ - Machine Learning
- Datasite Cloud - Machine Learning
- DDN AI400X2 QLC - Natural Language Processing
- Digital Global Systems - Intelligent Control
- Dstillery ID-free® - Machine Learning
- EPAM Systems AI DIAL - Generative AI
- EY.ai EYQ - EY's own AI assistant - Generative AI
- Eyes of AI™ - Platform for AI-based segmentation and detection of dental pathologies. - Diagnosis
- FLOWSPARKS - Generative AI
- FoxBot Autonomous Forklift - Robotics
- Freshworks Freddy Copilot - Expert System
- fullthrottle.ai - Automation
- GlobeNewswire's AI Press Release Generator - Generative AI
- iMerit Ango Hub - Automation
- Infocepts DiscoverYai - Virtual Intelligence
- Institute for Information Industry - Life Guardian Pathway System Service - Computer Vision
- Infosys Topaz - Knowledge Management
- Intelligence Node Content Optimization Platform - Hybrid Intelligent System
- Johnson Controls OpenBlue Worker Safety - Machine Learning
- Krones Dynafill - Intelligent Control
- Lattice Automate™ solution stack - Automation
- Legion Workforce Management - Automated Planning and Scheduling
- LG Appliance AI Chipset - Intelligent Agent
- Lightning AI Studios - Generative AI
- LocaliQ - Automation
- Machine Learning for IBM z/OS - Machine Learning
- Marchex as A Service - Generative AI
- Media.Monks Monks.Flow - Hybrid Intelligent System
- Messagepoint - Generative AI
- MineOS - Machine Learning
- Miros - Machine Learning
- Mural AI - Knowledge Management
- NICE Enlighten Copilot for Agents - Generative AI
- OneStream Sensible ML - Machine Learning
- Persado Essential Motivation - Generative AI
- Phenom X+ - Generative AI
- Phoenix Energy Technologies ClassifyAI™ - Machine Learning
- PolyAI Customer-Led Voice Assistants - Intelligent Agent
- Prezent Platform - Machine Learning
- Pricefx - Generative AI
- ProCogia CareCounselor - Automated Reasoning
- Quantiphi baioniq - Generative AI
- Relativity aiR for Review - Automated Reasoning
- Resolve Tech Solutions Juno Labs.ai - Hybrid Intelligent System
- Revenue.io - Expert System
- SearchUnify Knowbler - Knowledge Management
- Sensormatic Solutions Computer Vision Analytics - Computer Vision
- Skillsoft CAISY - Generative AI
- Smarter AI Platform - Vehicle Infrastructure Integration
- The Dow Chemical Company Advanced Modeling of Oxygenated Solvents - Machine Learning
- The Dow Chemical Company Odor Profile Predictor - Expert System
- Tribute Technology Tribute Obituary Writer - Artificial Creativity
- unitQ - Automation
- Unstructured - Generative AI
- V2N.ai - Natural Language Processing
- Verint Da Vinci AI - Intelligent Agent
- Verkada Video Security (Cameras) - Computer Vision
- Veryon Diagnostics - Diagnosis
- Voxel51 FiftyOne - Computer Vision
- WNS Unified Analytics Platform (UAP) - Insurance - Machine Learning
- Wolters Kluwer Xpitax Scan Optimizer - Computer Vision
- Xactly Copilot - Generative AI
Judges also named several nominees finalists for their performance. Finalists include:
- AnswerRocket
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc
- Canvass AI
- CapitaLand Investment Cubby
- Carrier Global Corporation
- Fantasy
- Investidea Bright Technology
- Johnson Controls
- Lattice Semiconductor
- OKG Global Business Services (GBS)
- PeriGen
- Powerfleet
- Red Hat
- Red Points
- Signal AI
- SlashNext
- VOZIQ AI
- Welldoc
- Yseop
