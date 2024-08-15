6 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Listed in 2024 IAM Strategy 300 Guide for Leading IP Strategists

Six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2024 edition of the Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) Strategy 300: The World's Leading IP Strategists.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2024 edition of the Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) Strategy 300: The World's Leading IP Strategists.

According to the publication, the IAM Strategy 300 identifies individuals "leading the way in the development and implementation of strategies that maximize the value of IP portfolios." The guide lists individuals from various entities, including service providers, corporations, research institutions, and universities. Honorees are identified through confidential online nominations and extensive research involving interviews and email exchanges with senior members of the global intellectual property (IP) community.

The following shareholders were selected:

James J. DeCarlo , a registered patent attorney and electrical engineer, is actively involved in virtually all aspects of strategic IP counseling and focuses on litigating, licensing, and procuring patents in the software, hardware, internet, networking, ML/AI, and VR/AR spaces, among many others, for domestic and foreign clients, from early-stage companies to multinationals.





, a registered patent attorney and electrical engineer, is actively involved in virtually all aspects of strategic IP counseling and focuses on litigating, licensing, and procuring patents in the software, hardware, internet, networking, ML/AI, and VR/AR spaces, among many others, for domestic and foreign clients, from early-stage companies to multinationals. David J. Dykeman , co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office and co-chair of the firm's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, focuses on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategy for high-tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology.





, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's office and co-chair of the firm's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, focuses on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategy for high-tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology. Roman Fayerberg works with clients, ranging from startups to global companies, to strategically protect and leverage their innovations globally in a variety of technical areas, with a particular focus on medical devices, robotics, diagnostic, and imaging systems.





works with clients, ranging from startups to global companies, to strategically protect and leverage their innovations globally in a variety of technical areas, with a particular focus on medical devices, robotics, diagnostic, and imaging systems. Chinh H. Pham , co-chair of the firm's Venture Capital and Emerging Technology Practice, is a registered patent attorney focusing on business strategy and the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of IP rights for public companies as well as startups in the areas of software, materials, medical devices, and life sciences.





, co-chair of the firm's Venture Capital and Emerging Technology Practice, is a registered patent attorney focusing on business strategy and the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of IP rights for public companies as well as startups in the areas of software, materials, medical devices, and life sciences. Barry J. Schindler , co-chair of the Global Patents and Innovation Strategies Group, has over 30 years of experience in patent prosecution and IP protection, managing worldwide patent portfolios for major companies and startups in diverse technical fields like AI, machine learning, and medical devices. Barry guides clients through complex patent issues, has secured numerous patents globally, and frequently teaches and writes on patent strategy.





, co-chair of the Global Patents and Innovation Strategies Group, has over 30 years of experience in patent prosecution and IP protection, managing worldwide patent portfolios for major companies and startups in diverse technical fields like AI, machine learning, and medical devices. Barry guides clients through complex patent issues, has secured numerous patents globally, and frequently teaches and writes on patent strategy. Andrew B. Schwaab provides strategic advice regarding IP and associated business matters, including counseling on cross-border IP issues, global patent portfolio management, patent litigation, licensing, SEP/FRAND disputes, due diligence, patent monetization, and validity, infringement, and freedom-to-operate issues.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2024 "Best Law Firms." In the 2024 report, Greenberg Traurig was named Law Firm of the Year for Information Technology Law. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Perna, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 312-364-1642, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP