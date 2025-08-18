6 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Listed in 2025 IAM Strategy 300 Guide for Leading IP Strategists

Six shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2025 edition of the Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) Strategy 300: The World's Leading IP Strategists.

According to the publication, the IAM Strategy 300 identifies individuals "leading the way in developing and implementing strategies that maximize the value of IP portfolios." The guide lists individuals from various entities, including service providers, corporations, research institutions, and universities. Honorees are identified through confidential online nominations and extensive research involving interviews and email exchanges with senior members of the global intellectual property (IP) community.

The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers were selected:

David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office and co-chair of the firm's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, focuses on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategy for high-tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology.

Roman Fayerberg works with clients, ranging from startups to global companies, to strategically protect and leverage their innovations globally in a variety of technical areas, with a particular focus on medical devices, robotics, diagnostic, and imaging systems.

Prashant Girinath, Ph.D. helps clients with their legal needs and IP strategy from inception through public offerings and exits. He has designed and implemented IP strategy for companies through all strata, from startups to venture backed and public companies. He has obtained thousands of patents for companies and aggressively developed complex IP portfolios with dominant patent positions.

Chinh H. Pham, co-chair of the firm's Venture Capital and Emerging Technology Practice, is a registered patent attorney focusing on business strategy and the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of IP rights for public companies as well as startups in the areas of software, materials, medical devices, and life sciences.

Barry J. Schindler, co-chair of the Global Patents and Innovation Strategies Group, has over 30 years of experience in patent prosecution and IP protection, managing worldwide patent portfolios for major companies and startups in diverse technical fields like AI, machine learning, and medical devices. Schindler guides clients through complex patent issues, has secured numerous patents globally, and frequently teaches and writes on patent strategy.

Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts provides business-oriented IP legal counseling for software, AI, and electronics-based technologies. His strategic approach incorporates open source practices and trade secret policies alongside patents, and he advises clients on licensing, enforcement, diligence, and defense against infringement accusations. Tibbett's patents have directly led to clients closing funding rounds, and software patents he wrote for clients have survived Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidity challenges and been enforced against competitors. He co-authored influential amicus briefs cited favorably by the U.S. Supreme Court and Federal Circuit Court of Appeals relating to patentability of software.

