6 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Listed in 2026 IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders Guide

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2026 Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) Strategy 300 Global Leaders Guide.

According to the publication, the IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders Guide is "the only resource of its kind, acknowledging leaders from across in-house, private practice, and service provider roles." The guide features individuals who are recognized by their peers for shaping and executing strategies that enhance the value of intellectual property (IP) portfolios. Those selected are based in key IP markets throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia and bring extensive experience across IP-intensive industries, including high-tech and life sciences.

The following shareholders were selected:

David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office and co-chair of the firm's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, is a registered patent attorney with over 25 years of experience in patent and intellectual property law. His practice focuses on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategy for high-tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology.

Roman Fayerberg is a registered patent attorney with broad experience helping clients to strategically protect and leverage their innovations globally. He works with clients to develop and manage worldwide patent portfolios and counsels clients in regard to freedom to operate, patent landscape, and patent infringement and validity matters. He also conducts and defends patent due diligence investigations in connection with venture capital investments, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing opportunities.

Prashant Girinath, Ph.D., has designed and implemented IP strategy for companies through all strata, from startups to venture-backed and public companies. He has obtained thousands of patents for companies and aggressively developed complex IP portfolios with dominant patent positions that have helped facilitate significant partnering outcomes, especially in the life sciences.

Chinh H. Pham, co-chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Practice, advises clients ranging from startups to public companies on the creation, development, and management of patent portfolios, the acquisition and exploitation of intellectual property rights, and identification of risks through intellectual property related opinions. He also counsels clients on IP due diligence through the evaluation of client and competitor portfolios.

Barry J. Schindler, co-chair of the Global Patents and Innovation Strategies Group, has over 30 years of legal experience in all aspects of patent prosecution and IP protection — representing numerous major companies and startups regarding patents and trade secrets and managing their worldwide patent portfolio in such relevant technical areas of artificial intelligence and machine learning, AgriTech, FoodTech, FinTech, cloud computing, chemical, pharmaceutical, material science, and medical devices.

Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts provides business-oriented IP legal counseling for software, AI, and electronics-based technologies. His strategic approach incorporates open-source practices and trade secret policies alongside patents, and he advises clients on licensing, enforcement, diligence, and defense against infringement accusations. His patents have directly led to clients closing funding rounds, and software patents he wrote for clients have survived PTAB invalidity challenges and been enforced against competitors. He co-authored influential amicus briefs cited favorably by the U.S. Supreme Court and Federal Circuit Court of Appeals relating to patentability of software.

