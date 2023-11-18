6 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys listed in Who's Who Legal: Sports and Gaming 2023

Six Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys are recognized in the Who's Who Legal: Sports and Gaming 2023 guide.

The individuals listed in the guide received recognition from many peers and are selected based upon research and feedback from general counsel and private practitioners worldwide. According to the guide, the leading Sport and Gaming lawyers are recognized, selecting only those who meet publication's independent international criteria for the guide.

According to the publication, the attorneys highlighted "have distinguished themselves advising some of the world's largest gaming company owners, operators, and suppliers on a host of contentious and non-contentious matters."

The six attorneys recognized include:

Steven Bainbridge – Sports: Bainbridge has deep experience in the sports sector, advising clients on matters including governance issues, athlete endorsement agreements, player contracts, regulatory issues, broadcasting, anti-ambush marketing strategies, merchandising and licensing regulations and agreements, disciplinary issues, and sports-specific venue management agreements.

Erica L. Okerberg – Gaming: Vice chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Practice, Okerberg focuses her practice on gaming law and promotional law. She has deep experience handling complex gaming licensing, operational, and regulatory matters for U.S. and International clients. She represents land-based and online casino companies, sports wagering operators, manufacturers, and distributors, as well as other companies providing services to the gaming industry.

Martha A. Sabol – Gaming: Vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, Sabol focuses her practice on gaming regulatory and business law, representing national and international casino owners, operators, and suppliers in the areas of regulatory compliance, acquisition, licensure, internal investigation matters, and corporate counseling.

David I. Schulman – Sports: Co-chair of the Video Games & Esports Practice and a senior attorney in the firm's Technology, Media & Telecommunications Practice, Schulman's practice encompasses a wide array of corporate legal services, and includes representation of publicly and privately held businesses, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and lenders in all aspects of their commercial transactions.

Steven V. Walkowiak – Gaming: Co-chair of the firm's Video Games & Esports Group and a Litigation shareholder, Walkowiak advises clients in the esports and video gaming space, both with respect to regulatory matters and privacy issues raised in this emerging and evolving market. He is involved in esports regulation and advises clients regarding video game disciplinary decisions, league training, employment, and anti-corruption policies.

Edward R. Winkofsky – Gaming: Chair of the firm's Gaming Practice, Winkofsky focuses his practice on gaming regulatory compliance, licensure, and internal investigations.

Attorneys in the sports industry were recognized for their experience and work in transactional, intellectual property, regulatory, and contentious matters across the sports industry.

Attorneys in the gaming industry that were listed are highly recommended by peers and clients alike for their advice to individuals, corporates, and industry associations.

