6 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in Pennsylvania Super Lawyers 2025 Edition

The Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2025 editions recognized six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office.

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2025 editions recognized six attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office. Of these, one is recognized on the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list and five are on the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.

Environmental Shareholder David G. Mandelbaum has been recognized on the "Super Lawyers" list for 21 consecutive years.

The following lawyers are recognized on the 2025 Rising Stars list:

According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection process is multiphased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP