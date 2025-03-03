6 in 10 Job Seekers Say Their Applications Go Unseen by Humans

New report from MyPerfectResume shows frustration mounting as workers lie on applications, apply outside their Industry and feel invisible.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The job search landscape is tougher than ever, and digital hiring systems leave applicants feeling frustrated and unseen. A new survey from MyPerfectResume®, a leading resource for resume and career advice, reveals that 59% of job seekers believe less than a quarter of their applications are reviewed by a human, highlighting growing frustration with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).

The Job Search Behavior report, based on insights from over 1,000 U.S. workers who reported job seeking in the last 12 months, highlights the frustrating reality of job searching today. Twenty-seven percent admit to lying on their applications, 42% are applying to jobs they're overqualified for, and 71% are venturing outside their industry in hopes of getting hired.

Key Findings:

Six out of ten (58%) workers think a recruiter sees fewer than 25% of their applications.

Only 1 in 5 believe the majority of their applications ever reach a human recruiter.

27% have lied on their applications out of desperation.

71% have applied to jobs outside their industry, struggling to find relevant roles.

42% have applied to jobs they are overqualified for and are willing to settle just to secure employment.

Desperation Driving Risky Job Search Behaviors

With opportunities feeling out of reach, job seekers are taking bold risks:

27% are lying on resumes or applications to increase their chances.

71% are casting a wider net by applying outside their industry despite lower success rates.

42% are willing to take roles beneath their qualifications to avoid prolonged unemployment.

ATS Systems Create a "Black Hole" for Applications

The perception that applications vanish into a digital void is on the rise:

31% believe less than 10% of their applications are seen by a human.

Another 28% think only 11-25% are reviewed, reflecting deep skepticism about ATS efficiency.

Less than 1 in 5 (19%) think over half of their applications reach a recruiter.

Quick-Apply Tools Fall Short of Expectations

Despite promises of simplicity and speed, LinkedIn's "Easy Apply" and other quick-apply features are failing job seekers:

41% have never secured an interview through quick-apply options.

Only 10% report repeated success using these tools.

19% avoid quick-apply altogether, doubting its effectiveness.

Career Changes and Overqualification: The New Normal

The competitive job market is pushing applicants to take unconventional paths:

71% have applied to jobs outside their previous industry, but only 24% have managed to switch successfully.

42% are overqualified for roles they apply to, willing to downgrade their career trajectory just to get a job.

"The rise of ATS and quick-apply features were supposed to make job searching easier, but applicants are feeling more disconnected and less confident that their efforts are being seen," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume. "With ATS systems increasingly filtering applications before any human review, job seekers need to adapt their strategies by optimizing resumes for keyword relevance to improve their chances of getting noticed."

For the complete State of Job Searching Survey report and additional insights, please visit https://www.myperfectresume.com/career-center/careers/basics/job-search-behavior or contact Nathan Barber at [email protected].

Survey Methodology

The findings were obtained by surveying 1,000 U.S. job seekers on February 5, 2025. The Pollfish survey used a mix of multiple-choice and scale-based questions to assess job application experiences, challenges, and perceptions about hiring processes. In order to qualify for the survey, the respondent had to have reported job searching within the last 12 months.

About MyPerfectResume

MyPerfectResume is the leading resource for resume advice and expert customer care to help professionals elevate their careers with the perfect resume. Created to take the hassle out of resume-writing, the user-friendly program offers professionally crafted templates, expert tips, step-by-step guidance, and valuable career advice to effortlessly create an outstanding resume, CV, and cover letter. Since 2013, MyPerfectResume has helped more than 15 million job seekers create their perfect resumes and has been featured in Forbes, CNBC, and more. Stay connected with MyPerfectResume's latest updates on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Media Contact

Nathan Barber, MyPerfectResume, (206) 900-2989, [email protected], https://www.myperfectresume.com/

SOURCE MyPerfectResume