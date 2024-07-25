Cyber incidents will happen, even in highly secure organizations. Planning now for data incident management saves headaches later. Post this

The author then details six steps for recovery, including containment, assessment, eradication, recovery, notification, and analysis.

"Cyber incidents will happen, even in highly secure organizations. Planning now for data incident management saves headaches later," emphasized Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "6-Step Plan for Data Incident Management Critical for Business Success."

Before an Incident: Incident Recovery Plan

"Most regulations and standards require organizations to document their cyber incident response plan as a first line of defense. This plan identifies the roles and responsibilities of those on the incident response team. It also maps out the company's IT assets and outlines communication protocols. And it defines the steps to contain, eradicate, and recover from threats."

Containment

"With systems isolated and access restricted, take time to preserve evidence (the digital equivalent of putting up police tape and documenting the crime scene). Secure logs and any related data that might help determine the cause and scope of the incident. And implement security measures such as MFA or a mandatory password change to strengthen security."

Eradication

"Once you have contained the infection, begin the process of eliminating it. Start with a root cause analysis to identify and remove the root cause of the incident. Then erase all malicious code, backdoors, or other artifacts left by the attackers. This may involve scanning your network and endpoints with advanced security tools to detect and eliminate any hidden threats."

Notification

"Transparency and communication will prove critical to maintaining trust with employees, vendors, customers, and the public. Additionally, regulations often include requirements around notifying regulatory bodies and affected individuals within a specific timeframe. Failure to comply with those regulations can result in both reputational damage and hefty fines."

Plan for Data Incident Management Long Before an Incident Occurs

Unfortunately, statistics from the IBM Data Breach Report and other sources suggest that an organization that has suffered one breach is more likely to experience another attack. Consequently, data incident management becomes an ongoing process. Work with compliance and data management experts to define and implement an effective incident response plan.

