60% of Caribbean Festive Villas Are Already Booked for 2026 as UHNW Families Confirm Earlier Than Ever, Reports Haute Retreats

"Families are reserving fully staffed estates six to eight months out and staying ten days or more. That kind of confidence is exactly what we've built Haute Retreats around since 2016." Post this

Festive booking has pulled sharply forward. As of June 2026, roughly 60% of Haute Retreats' Christmas and New Year inventory across the Caribbean is already confirmed, with the most sought-after fully staffed estates in Turks & Caicos, St Barts and Barbados closing first. Demand is most acute in St Barts, where staffed estates around Gustavia — with yacht access and prime New Year's Eve restaurant tables — are the first to commit each season. UHNW families are now reserving festive weeks six to eight months in advance, a pattern that has moved the firm's December revenue calendar squarely into early summer.

Stays are also lengthening. The average UHNW villa booking now runs 10+ days, up from nine a year ago, as guests anchor in one base and build itineraries around it: private chefs, in-villa dining, day trips and on-property experiences rather than multi-stop travel.

Several Americas destinations in the index's top 10 are drawing multigenerational groups seeking space, privacy and value: the Dominican Republic (#5), with Casa de Campo and the north coast; Los Cabos (#6); and Costa Rica (#9), where Guanacaste and the south Pacific coast lead wellness-led demand.

Across every leading market, full staffing has become the baseline rather than the upgrade. For groups of eight or more — increasingly multigenerational — a private chef, butler, housekeeping, property manager and pre-arrival provisioning are now standard expectations.

The same early-booking behavior is beginning to shape the Alpine winter. Staffed chalets in Courchevel, Méribel, Val d'Isère and Verbier are confirming earlier than usual for 2026/27, as festive planning extends from the beach to the slopes — an early signal of demand Haute Retreats will track through the second half of the year.

"The story of 2026 isn't where our guests are going — it's which address they choose, and how early they commit to it," said Sabrina Piccinin, Founder and CEO of Haute Retreats.

"Families are reserving fully staffed estates six to eight months out and staying ten days or more. That kind of confidence is exactly what we've built Haute Retreats around since 2016."

Methodology: The Billionaire Villa Index draws on Haute Retreats' proprietary inquiry and booking data across its portfolio of 2,400+ fully staffed estates in 83+ destinations, cross-referenced with independent sources including the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2026 and Savills wealth-trend research. Festive booking figures reflect confirmed inventory as of late June 2026.

About Haute Retreats

Founded in 2016, Haute Retreats is a luxury villa rental and private concierge company offering 2,400+ fully staffed estates across 83+ destinations worldwide. The company pairs hand-selected villas with end-to-end concierge service — private chefs, drivers, yacht days, provisioning and bespoke experiences — for UHNW families, multigenerational groups and discerning travelers. Haute Retreats is an ASTA-accredited agency, a three-time Luxury Lifestyle Awards Winner (2024–2026), a 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Nominee, and holds a 5.0 rating on Trustpilot. Stay Exclusive. Live Extraordinary.

Media Contact

Angelica Crudo — Marketing & Press Manager

Media Contact

Angelica, Haute Retreats, 1 3054321731, [email protected], HauteRetreats.com

SOURCE Haute Retreats