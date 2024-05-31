62 Agents and 5 Teams With William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Achieve Prestigious RealTrends Verified Status

Industry annual recognition represents top 1.5 percent of all real estate agents in the nation

STAMFORD, Conn., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- williampitt.com proudly announce that 62 agents and 5 teams from the firm were ranked as RealTrends Verified agents—a designation that places them among America's top-performing real estate professionals in 2024.

RealTrends Verified agents represent the top 1.5 percent of all real estate professionals in the nation. Agent rankings are based on performance in 2023. RealTrends, part of HousingWire, is one of the most trusted sources of news, analysis, and information in residential real estate. "The brokerages, teams and agents verified by RealTrends have stood the test of time as top performers that continue to innovate and deliver outcomes — for their customers and businesses," noted Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire and Publisher of RealTrends Verified.

The list's categories include individuals by sales volume and sides as well as teams of varying sizes by sales volume and sides. In the individuals by sales volume category, 62 William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty agents in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts were honored. Meanwhile, three of those same agents also appeared in the individuals by sides category. The small teams by sales volume category included five teams from the company. One of those teams was also named in the small teams by sides category.

"Congratulations to our agents on this outstanding honor and well-deserved accomplishment," said Paul Breunich, Chairman and CEO of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "I thank each of these agents and teams for serving as such a great representation of the hard work and exceptional level of service that our firm prides itself on. I'm thrilled to see our agents, teams and brokerages continue to make a strong showing on this prestigious annual ranking."

Following is a full list of the honorees.

Individuals by sales volume in New York:

Bedford: Ellen Schwartz

Bronxville: Holly Mellstrom

Irvington: Anthony Lando

Larchmont: Bradley Brammer , Kaitlan Cantwell , Joan Capaldi , Tina DiNota , Mimi Magarelli , Casey Rosenblum , Courtney Walker , Caroline Weinstein

, , , , , , , Rye: Wendy Alper , Stacee Massoni Blatte , Sandra G. Cappucci , Sandy Chittenden , Laura DeVita , Fiona Dogan , Jennifer (Jenny) Holmes , Fran Klingenstein , Micheline Madorsky , Christy Murphy , Alix Prince , Bonnie Stein , Ellen Stern , Joseph Stilo , Dalia Valdes

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , Scarsdale: Jennifer Baldinger , Jessica Chan , Tracy Isaacs , Agnes Holzberg , Anne Moretti

Individuals by sides in New York:

Scarsdale: Agnes Holzberg

Individuals by sales volume in Connecticut:

Avon: Brigitte Richter

Darien: Bruce Baker , Amy Barsanti , Holly Giordano , Bryan Morris

, , , Essex: Colette Harron , Susan Malan , Rick Weiner

, , Guilford: Jules G. Etes , Nikki Travaglino

, Madison: Kirsten Adams , Margaret Muir

, Mystic: Judi Caracausa

New Canaan: Robert Blosio , Janis Hennessy , Rita Kirby , Anne Krieger , Leslie Razook , Inger Stringfellow

, , , , , Old Lyme: Tammy Tinnerello

Ridgefield: Roni Agress , Laura Ancona , Lisa Pompeo , Kristi Vaughan

, , , Stamford: Barbara Hickey , Maureen Kitson , Karen Sheftell , Ed Villeda

, , , Westport: Cyd Hamer

Individuals by sides in Connecticut:

Guilford: Jules G. Etes

Mystic: Judi Caracausa

Individuals by sales volume in Massachusetts:

Great Barrington: Martha Piper

Lennox: Elle Villetto

Small teams by sales volume in New York:

Irvington: HCH Team at Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Small teams by sales volume in Connecticut:

Guilford: The Susan Santoro Team

New Canaan: The Mary Phelps Team, The Sneddon Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Washington Depot: The Kathryn Clair Team

Small teams by sides in Connecticut:

Guilford: The Susan Santoro Team

The full list of RealTrends Verified agents in New York can be viewed online here.

The full list of RealTrends Verified agents in Connecticut can be viewed online here.

The full list of RealTrends Verified agents in Massachusetts can be viewed online here.

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

